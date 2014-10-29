Amanda Bynes Apparently Buys Cartier Jewelry For Strangers

On the heels of Amanda Bynes’ erratic behavior of late, her parents have quietly obtained a conservatorship, TMZ has learned.

Rick and Lynn Bynes requested the conservatorship after it became clear that their daughter was spending “alarming amounts” of money by purchasing jewelry—expensive jewelry from Cartier—for strangers.

This news comes a day after doctors got an order extending her 5150 psychiatric hold for another month, weeks after Bynes publicly accused her father of abuse and caused a stir in New York City, and months after a DUI arrest brought her back in the news following reports that she was in school and on the mend from her first series of strange incidents in 2013.

While it wasn’t initially clear whether her parents would seek conservatorship—considering controlling her at this point would be extremely difficult—it seems her irrational spending is what pushed them to the edge.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Bynes’ cite their daughter’s erratic behavior (including her DUI, her shoplifting and her sometimes violent conduct in NYC) as a reason for their filing. And about those gifts she’s been buying for strangers? Amanda’s parents say the damage to her savings has been “extensive.”

Amanda’s net worth is also no longer a question. The docs reveal she’s currently worth about $5.7 million, of which $2.8 million is real estate property. And while she hasn’t worked in years, she does have income—a rental property she owns netted her just south of $145,000 last year.

She has a long road ahead of her, but we’re glad she’s getting the help she needs.