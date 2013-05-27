Amanda Bynes Attacks Rihanna in Scary Twitter Rant

You’d think that after getting arrested (in a big blonde wig, sweats, and a $3,600 Cartier Love bracelet, no less), a person would opt to lay low, but not Amanda Bynes.

The Nickelodean star turned trainwreck—who was picked up by cops late Thursday night following reports she was smoking weed in her New York City apartment—took to Twitter yesterday to launch an alarming, hate-filled attack on a unlikely source: pop superstar Rihanna.

According to Page Six, Bynes wrote a variety of offensive Tweets pointed at RiRi, including: @rihanna you look so ugly tryin to be white,” then added that the singer actually deserved the 2009 beating she endured at the hands of then-boyfriend Chris Brown because she wasn’t pretty enough. Bynes didn’t stop there, and tweeted absurd things about almost naming her new dog Rihanna.

Rihanna fired back: “Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?”

The 27-year-old Bynes responded with: “unlike ur fugly faced self I don’t do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met ur ugly face in person! U aren’t pretty u know it!”

It should be noted that while Rihanna’s response is still live on Twitter, Bynes’ posts seem to have disappeared.

The reason for Amanda’s tweet rant is unclear, although it seems the “Hairspray” actress doesn’t need a legitimate cause to completely lose it on Twitter, as she’s attacked everyone from E! News to Drake on the social media site, though none as aggresively or offensively as her Rihanna-directed outburst.

Clearly, this girl needs help, and we’re hoping—like lots of other folks–that this newfound craziness is just a big “gotcha,” and that the actress will reveal she’s pulling an epic, Joaquin Phoenix-style prank on the world.

