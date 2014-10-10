StyleCaster
Share

Yikes: Amanda Bynes Made Some Very Disturbing Accusations in Epic Twitter Rant

What's hot
StyleCaster

Yikes: Amanda Bynes Made Some Very Disturbing Accusations in Epic Twitter Rant

Emily Kanoff
by

UPDATE: Amanda’s mother Lynn has broken her silence about the allegations, telling E! News in a statement via her attorney:

“I am heartbroken today for my husband of 47 years. Rick has been the best father and husband a family can ask for. He has never abused Amanda or our other children physically or sexually. These accusations are absolutely horrible and could not be further from the truth!  These allegations stem from Amanda’s mental state at the moment. They have no basis in reality. It saddens me beyond belief that my husband’s character could be slandered in such a way.”

Following her statement of support for her husband, Amanda took to twitter yet again:

This story gets sadder by the minute.

————

What started out as a typical Amanda Bynes twitter rant—plastic surgery, tabloid abuse, etc.—is now turning out to be a serious situation in which the troubled starlet is accusing her dad of sexual abuse.

Amanda Bynes Manhattan Criminal Court Appearance - July 9, 2013

“My dad was verbally and physically abuse to me as a child,” she tweeted. “He called me ugly as a child and then asked me if I wanted to have sex with him and i did not know how to respond and I said no and then I was forced to live with my dad which was a total nightmare.”

MORE: Was Amanda Bynes Caught Stealing?

While it’s no doubt her language is consistent with the manic behavior she’s been expressing of late, the serious nature of her accusations can’t be discounted. “My dad fondled himself in front of me so many times,” she wrote. “i started recording him on my phone in hopes of catching him saying or doing something inappropriate around me so I could get him arrested & put in jail for the rest of his perverted life.”

Could this be true? Is it just a continuation of the strange behavior Bynes has exhibited over the past few weeks or something deeper? You can read the entire rant here to judge for yourself:

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520599989761085441

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520599989761085441

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520600368909410305

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520600849295626240

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520601198370762753

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520601571303112704

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520601773648519169

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/520602654696046593

Story developing…

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share