Yikes: Amanda Bynes Made Some Very Disturbing Accusations in Epic Twitter Rant

UPDATE: Amanda’s mother Lynn has broken her silence about the allegations, telling E! News in a statement via her attorney:

“I am heartbroken today for my husband of 47 years. Rick has been the best father and husband a family can ask for. He has never abused Amanda or our other children physically or sexually. These accusations are absolutely horrible and could not be further from the truth! These allegations stem from Amanda’s mental state at the moment. They have no basis in reality. It saddens me beyond belief that my husband’s character could be slandered in such a way.”

Following her statement of support for her husband, Amanda took to twitter yet again:

My dad never did any of those things The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he’s the one that ordered them to microchip me — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

This story gets sadder by the minute.

————

What started out as a typical Amanda Bynes twitter rant—plastic surgery, tabloid abuse, etc.—is now turning out to be a serious situation in which the troubled starlet is accusing her dad of sexual abuse.

“My dad was verbally and physically abuse to me as a child,” she tweeted. “He called me ugly as a child and then asked me if I wanted to have sex with him and i did not know how to respond and I said no and then I was forced to live with my dad which was a total nightmare.”

While it’s no doubt her language is consistent with the manic behavior she’s been expressing of late, the serious nature of her accusations can’t be discounted. “My dad fondled himself in front of me so many times,” she wrote. “i started recording him on my phone in hopes of catching him saying or doing something inappropriate around me so I could get him arrested & put in jail for the rest of his perverted life.”

Could this be true? Is it just a continuation of the strange behavior Bynes has exhibited over the past few weeks or something deeper? You can read the entire rant here to judge for yourself:

So I’m literally on the cover of every magazine right now . — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

Fuck I just need a tremendous amount of facial surgery — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

Tabloids always choose the most hideous shots of me and i know it’s because I called so many people ugly but I’m not insane — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

So if the magazines would please stop acting like I need mental help I would really appreciate it — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

What I need help with is looking pretty — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

Help a nigga out and hop off ma dick — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

I am in love & quite honestly it changed my life — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

My dad was verbally and physically abuse to me as a child — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

I need to tell the truth about my dad — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

He called me ugly as a child and then asked me if I wanted to have sex with him and i did not know how to respond and I said no and then — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

I was forced to live with my dad which was a total nightmare — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

My dad fondled himself in front of me so many times that i started recording him on my phone in hopes of catching him — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

saying or doing something inappropriate around me so I could get him arrested & put in jail for the rest of his perverted life — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) October 10, 2014

