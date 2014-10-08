Busted: Amanda Bynes Accused of Stealing From Barneys

Clearly, the Amanda Bynes saga 2.0 isn’t slowing down. The latest? The troubled starlet was busted by security at Barneys New York after allegedly trying to shoplift. [Insert obvious Winona Ryder joke here.]

According to TMZ, Bynes—who’s been busy tearing up the Big Apple on a bike—was nabbed after she put on a $200 hat and walked out of the store. Her defense? Apparently, she told the store’s guards that she was being chased by fans inside the swanky department store. A likely story, Mandy.

TMZ is also reporting that cops arrived on the scene, but the store’s security had already let her go after making her sign a no-trespass agreement, banning her from reentering the store.

In case you’ve forgotten, 2013 was—and this is an understatement—a very bad year for Bynes, who seemingly went from promising actress to tabloid fodder overnight, thanks to a string of bizarre antics like stepping out in insane wigs, unforgettable Twitter rants that called everyone from Rihanna to RuPaul ugly, DUI arrests, and that time she allegedly threw a bong out a 36th floor window.

It looked like things were picking up for the starlet in early 2014—she entered rehab and enrolled in fashion school, but the 28-year-old was was arrested early this week in Los Angeles for reportedly driving under the influence of drugs, and has been doing a bunch of weird stuff like maniacally biking around New York, and telling press she’s engaged.