You Can Now Own Amal Clooney’s Wedding Dress for $25,000

George Clooney’s bride Amal Alamuddin—now Amal Clooney—became the envy of women the world over thanks to outfits from Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney during her Venice wedding weekend. That envy only intensified when the world got a look at her Oscar de la Renta bridal gown in Vogue. The dress, custom made by the designer, was created using ivory tulle appliquéd with fourteen yards of Chantilly lace, with a bodice hand embroidered with beading and crystals. And now, you can own one just like it for $25,000.

De la Renta showed a near-exact version of Amal’s gown in his Fall 2015 bridal collection, so while you might not be able to be a celebrated lawyer like Ms. Clooney—or married to one of the biggest A-listers on the planet—you can now basically look the part. Apparently though, looking the part comes with a pretty hefty pricetag. A spokeperson for Oscar de la Renta told us the gown will cost $24,990, and be sold at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman.

The off-the-shoulder gown is made of Chantilly and lyon lace with fleur lace overlay and cathedral length train. Yup, this is what wedding fantasies are made of, ladies. The biggest differences we can see between this gown and Amal’s stunner is the length of the train, and the beadwork on the bodice.

The newlywed told Vogue of her dress selection: “George and I wanted a wedding that was romantic and elegant, and I can’t imagine anyone more able than Oscar to capture this mood in a dress…meeting him made the design process all the more magical, as he is so warm and such a gentleman.”

