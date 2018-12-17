Amal Clooney’s Royal Wedding Dress is Now Officially Shoppable

In the short 48 hours following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 2018 Royal Wedding, 17,000 people in 65 different countries across the globe searched the internet for Amal Clooney‘s mustard yellow ensemble. This is somewhat groundbreaking, because, well, I mean—it’s not like she was the bride.

Needless to say, the dress was an absolute hit.

The international lawyer and human rights activist paired the perfectly tailored piece with a matching hat and sparkly little veil. And amidst all the glamour, perhaps her best accessory was husband George Clooney, looking mighty fine in a gray suit and yellow-and-white tie that flawlessly coordinated the gorgeous couple. (Side note: Are we crushing on them both right now?)

Here’s a closer look at the George and Amal Clooney—and their truly stunning attire.

We’re basically here to tell you that your life is forever changed, because you can now officially shop Amal Clooney’s royal wedding dress online for a cool $1,995. A classic and timeless Stella McCartney piece like this is definitely worth the cash, so long as you’ve got it lying around.

You can buy it at Matches Fashion, Farfetch, Saks Fifth Avenue and Stella McCartney (let’s be real—she’s your new BFF for making this all possible). But be warned, the iconic yellow dress is already sold out in most sizes on a handful of those sites, so if you’re looking for a sign that you should purchase the dress ASAP, let this be it. (I mean, 17,000 people searched it within 48 hours of the wedding. You didn’t think it’d stay on the digital shelves long, did you?)

Since it’s unlikely the dress will ever go on sale (thanks to all the hype a Clooney can apparently generate), we’ll just be sitting here, staring and drooling, a similar, budget-friendly option hits our favorite retailers. (Or until we make enough to warrant a near $2,000 purchase any time our heart desires it. Whichever comes first.)

Til then, catch us shopping similars and watching choppy recordings of the Royal Wedding on repeat under the influence of red wine and emotional instability. We’re fine, promise.