Amal Alamuddin’s Wedding Weekend Fashion: A Recap of Her Best Looks

Leah Bourne
by
While the world will have to patiently wait for photos of Amal Alamuddin, aka Mrs. George Clooney’s, Oscar de la Renta wedding dress to be released, plenty of her outfits from her Venice wedding weekend were captured by a group of rabid paparazzi following her every move, and in to sum it up, she looked pretty flawless.

From the moment that Alamuddin arrived in Venice (in a Dolce & Gabbana sun dress carrying a hat-box), each and every outfit was a sartorial masterpiece. Though to be fair to women who don’t have Alamuddin’s shopping budget, getting to wear couture, which she did, usually helps.

Based on the fact that more than a few of her choices were custom creations, we are going to go out a limb and guess that she had some help putting together her wedding weekend wardrobe, either from a stylist, or even Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was in attendance at the wedding. Regardless of how it came to be, we are pretty impressed, and looking forward to following her style evolution from here.

Click through the gallery above for a recap of Alamuddin’s wedding weekend style, and for more reasons to be jealous of this woman besides just that she’s managed to nab one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet.

Amal Alamuddin, now Mrs.George Clooney, arrived in Venice on Friday in a black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana dress, carring one piece of seriously chic luggage—a hat box—in an ode to a bygone era of travel. 

Photo: PVS/GC Images

For Friday night's events, an all girls party, Alamuddin wore a red custom Alexander McQueen gown, with an asymettric hemline. The dress was inspired by the label's 2011 collection, which included a gown famously worn by Michelle Obama. She paired the gown with black heels and red lips.

Photo: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Alamuddin emerged Sunday, following the Saturday night wedding festivtities, in a jaw-dropping Giambattista Valli Couture mini with flower appliqués showing off her killer legs. 

Photo: PVS/GC Images

The piece de resistane in Alamuddin's wedding weekend wardrobe was a short-sleeve white Stella McCartney pansuit that she wore to the civil ceremony Monday morning. She paired the outfit with a wide-brim hat from J Smith Esquire.

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

A close-up of the suit that is sure to inspire a range of copycats.

Photo: PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP/Getty Images

