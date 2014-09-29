Amal Alamuddin’s Wedding Weekend Fashion: A Recap of Her Best Looks

While the world will have to patiently wait for photos of Amal Alamuddin, aka Mrs. George Clooney’s, Oscar de la Renta wedding dress to be released, plenty of her outfits from her Venice wedding weekend were captured by a group of rabid paparazzi following her every move, and in to sum it up, she looked pretty flawless.

From the moment that Alamuddin arrived in Venice (in a Dolce & Gabbana sun dress carrying a hat-box), each and every outfit was a sartorial masterpiece. Though to be fair to women who don’t have Alamuddin’s shopping budget, getting to wear couture, which she did, usually helps.

Based on the fact that more than a few of her choices were custom creations, we are going to go out a limb and guess that she had some help putting together her wedding weekend wardrobe, either from a stylist, or even Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was in attendance at the wedding. Regardless of how it came to be, we are pretty impressed, and looking forward to following her style evolution from here.

Click through the gallery above for a recap of Alamuddin’s wedding weekend style, and for more reasons to be jealous of this woman besides just that she’s managed to nab one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet.