Well that didn’t take long! Just a few weeks after marrying the world’s most eligible bachelor, Amal Alamuddin is now Amal Clooney, according to her law firm’s website.

The beirut-born beauty wed George Clooney in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy in late September. The celebration took place over three days and saw celebs like Bill Murray and Cindy Crawford jetting through the city on speedboats. The impossibly chic Amal was spotted in various designer ensembles throughout the weekend (ensembles that have already been Simpson-ized) and she capped it off in a gorgeous, lace Oscar De La Renta wedding gown.

Proving that the Clooneys are just as normal as the rest of us, the couple is already back at work! George is back in the states making the rounds to promote his new film “Tomorrowland”, and Amal is in Greece advising the country in its bid to retrieve the Elgin marbles from the British Museum.

Well, maybe not totally normal.