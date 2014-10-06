Amal Alamuddin is the Chicest ‘Simpsons’ Character Ever

It’s a testament to your celebrity when artists decide to turn your likeness into animated characters, and Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo—known for creating irreverent fashion-based cartoons—has turned Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney into characters from “The Simpsons.”

Titled “Amore” the cheeky animations show Clooney’s impossibly chic 36-year-old bride wearing a number of designer dresses and as she and the actor make their way through Venice—the scene of their highly publicized wedding last weekend.

Palombo—a knitwear designer who showed at Milan Fashion Week—is now focused on creating subversive posts for his blog Humor Chic and has created a witty Kama Sutra-style sex guide starring Homer Simpson and Anna Wintour that portrayed the two engaged in various kinky acts including role play, submission and foot fetishism, and turned both KimYe and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge into Simpsons earlier this summer.

Check out the sketches of Amal and George below, and then peek these other fashion heavyweights and celebs who’ve been animated!