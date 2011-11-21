AMA Red Carpet: Our Picks For Best And Worst Hair

First, let me preface this by saying there were slim pickings at last night’s AMAs. Few celebrities wowed us, and most were boring disappointments. That being said, at least our worst red carpet hair blunders dared to be different (besides of course, Taylor Swift who couldn’t be any duller with a straight ponytail). And while no one swept us off our feet, the curls on last night’s red carpet were definitely an “A” plus.

From Justin Bieber’s greasy oil slick to Nicki Minaj’s pink ringlets, here is our roundup of the worst and best ‘dos from the American Music Awards.