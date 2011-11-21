AMA Red Carpet: Our Picks For Best And Worst Hair

First, let me preface this by saying there were slim pickings at last night’s AMAs. Few celebrities wowed us, and most were boring disappointments. That being said, at least our worst red carpet hair blunders dared to be different (besides of course, Taylor Swift who couldn’t be any duller with a straight ponytail). And while no one swept us off our feet, the curls on last night’s red carpet were definitely an “A” plus.
From Justin Bieber’s greasy oil slick to Nicki Minaj’s pink ringlets, here is our roundup of the worst and best ‘dos from the American Music Awards.
Ok Justin, I get it. You and Selena Gomez are a "thing." So as cheesy as your relationship is, you obviously felt the need to match each other on the red carpet. But let's get one thing straight; your overly-gelled hair does not make your baby face look any older and neither does that unshaven 'stache. We know, your voice finally changed... sadly it doesn't mean you can suddenly grow facial hair. #Movemberfail.
Alanis Morissette, you are usually so cool, but this weak attempt at a fishtail is the most uncool thing you have probably ever done. Our advice? Stick to leaving your hair straight and down. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
We have been kind of digging on the whole "victory roll" trend, but Amy Heidemann, this attempt was most definitely a NO. You ruined a perfectly pretty makeup look with a giant shiny blob of hair that looks like it is sinking onto your forehead. A victory roll needs texture and structure, and what you got here looks like something out of Star Trek.
Taylor, Taylor, Taylor... You annoyed us a lot a last night's award show, but nothingwas more annoying than your lack of hair know-how. A straight ponytail? Really? That is all you and your stylist could come up with? 1. Get a trim, your ends look like straw, 2. Your hair has the most amazing natural curls, so can you please figure out how to style them?
Julie Bowen, first let me say your hair style is not age-appropriate. Just because SJP decided to rock one of these suckers, does not mean every middle-age woman can suddenly style their hair like this. Second, is that fake hair? And third, has your stylist ever heard of a bobbypin?
Ah, finally onto the good. Jennifer Morrison, thank you. When all else fails, throw in a braid and a few curls and you have a look that can withstand any red carpet criticism -- including our own.
Nicki Minaj, usually your over-the-top wigs and hairstyles leave us indifferent. There are so many artist out there doing the same thing that we find it hard to shock us, but this -- we like. Pretty pink highlights that fade into the blonde wound tight in ringlets? We thought it was perfect and that it offset your Oscar de la Renta gown rather nicely.
If we could wear our hair like Jenny McCarthy's every day we definitely would. Structured and slicked back on the top and a loose wave on the end, this is a great representation of old-fashioned hair done right.
Selena, you may have given your BF misguided advice, but we like your pin-up hair style all the same. We love that you kept the curls to the bottom and left them touchable and soft, while still having a defined shape.
I know, I can hardly believe it myself, but Audrina Patridge is on my best hair list. While her makeup may still be horrendous, her tight, finger-pulled ringlets are another story. It may not be the most groundbreaking style, but like we said... slim pickings... At least this has volume and lift, and in the end that's all that matters.