AMA 2010 Red Carpet: 3 To See

L to R: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift. Photos: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic | Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage | Mark Ralston, Getty Images

The story of the American Music Awards is not really the red carpet, it’s a nation who fell back in love with the boy bands of the ’90s due to an insane performance by NKOTB as they have grown up to be referred to (40-year-olds really shouldn’t be called kids), and the Backstreet Boys, one of which my best friend in high school used to refer to simply as “braids.”

We’ll talk chicks though, and three were worth a double take at the AMAs. Taylor Swift arrived at the LA affair in a Collette Dinnigan embellished dress, which is totally cute if not riveting, but the real head turner is that mop of straight hair on her head. Tay Tay, you have an adorable little face and it’s currently lost under a sea of blond bangs.

I never thought Marchesa‘s ethereal dresses could sway towards slutty until Miley Cyrus got her hands on one and looked all ’80s bride on the set of a White Snake video. I half expected her to start crawling down the red carpet towards Billy Idol. My ’80s references are a mess and so were hers.

RiRi was all about the red in an Elie Saab that called to mind the one made famous on Halle Berry’s hot bod at the Oscars a few years back. The monochromatic eye shock with the hair and the dress is shocking for sure, but it’s pretty hard for this Barbadian beauty to look bad.

So there’s your fashion fix, but I know you only read on to fall back in love with Jordan Knight. Step by step girls, step by step.