Aly Raisman On Her New Aerie Collection & Speaking Up About Sexual Assault

One might assume winning an gold medal was the highlight of Aly Raisman’s career, but her Olympic victories are just the beginning in terms of her time as a force to be reckoned with. In addition to breaking records and winning medals, the gymnast and household name has used her influence to raise awareness regarding childhood sexual assault, a cause painfully close to her heart. Her latest efforts includes a new collection with Aerie in support of Darkness to Light, a great way for her fans to give back and celebrate their personal style.

She may have a few gold medals under her belt, but Raisman is still just like the rest of us when it comes to her at-home wardrobe. “It’s literally been sweatpants and sweatshirts,” she tells STYLECASTER of the last 12 months. Cozy as her new uniform may be, her new collection with Aerie is heavily inspired by Raisman’s sporty background. It features plenty of matching workout sets and coordinating scrunchies—and a few doggy bandanas, for good measure.

This is the third collection from Raisman and Aerie (she’s been working with them as a Role Model for years now) and her dedication to the lifestyle brand is a credit to their welcoming ethos, along with their dedication to never retouching campaign images. Aerie is always in favor of using their brand to champion worthy causes, so it seems like a natural fit for Raisman to turn to them to help her spread awareness when it comes to sexual assault.

“I know that sexual abuse is such an uncomfortable conversation,” says Raisman. But for Aerie, a brand with a massive following that consists largely of young women and girls, it’s an important one. That’s why this collaboration with Raisman and Darkness to Light is a massive (positive) step in creating awareness.

Around the time that Aerie started working with Raisman in 2018, she came forward with her own stories of abuse from her time as an elite-level gymnast. “The fact that Aerie was so supportive of myself and other survivors, and is helping to donate money to Darkness to Light really means a lot to me,” she says.

Darkness to Light has become one of the leaders in childhood sexual abuse prevention through its adults-first approach, and in addition to creating an Aerie collection with proceeds that directly benefit the organization, Raisman has also worked with them to start the Flip the Switch campaign, which gives people the opportunity to take Darkness to Light’s training courses for free.

“We recognize that it’s already hard to get people to want to take the course and educate themselves more, so we wanted to also provide it for free so there were no other barriers,” she explains.

Cue Raisman’s newest collection, from which 15% of profits up to $60,000 will be donated to Darkness to Light. The range, which dropped online this morning, features some classic Aerie staples (like those viral crossover leggings that you’ve probably seen on TikTok) as well as a few of Raisman’s own favorites.

One of her staples from the collection is a blue and white leotard, but you don’t have to be a prize-winning gymnast to wear it—don’t worry, I asked. “Someone could wear it in their regular life with jeans or leggings, or they can wear it to gymnastics practice,” she offers. Given that she’s spent the majority of her life in one leotard or another, I’ll have to take her word for it. That said, don’t expect to see me trying my hand at a backflip anytime soon.

There’s nothing better than when a celebrity uses their platform to create a collection that raises awareness and gives back—and the fact that this one just so happens to be full of cute pieces is also a major plus. Read on to shop a few items from the new OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman collection below.

Real Me Leotard

Channel a little bit of Raisman’s day-off style with this blue leotard. Yes, it’s a gymnastics staple, but she said it herself: you can totally rock it with leggings or jeans.

Real Me Crossover Legging

Behold: The viral crossover leggings, Aly-ified. This pair is nearly impossible to get your hands on in black, so I can’t imagine how quickly these are going to sell out. Act fast!

V Back Bra

Who wouldn’t want to twin with a former Olympian? Aly Raisman wore this sports bra, so now I’m wearing this sports bra—it’s as simple as that. Here’s to playing with some new colors and prints in 2021!

Real Me High Waisted Crossover Bike Short

I’m not usually a bike shorts type of gal, but these floral ones have me seriously considering giving them a try this summer. All I want to do these days is look good with literally zero effort, so this matching set may do the trick.

Sports Bra

I’m sick and tired of wearing the same old black sports bra every day, so this vibrant orange option is giving me life. Just like all of Aerie’s sports bras, I know it’s going to be as supportive as it is cute.

Nylon Skirt

She may be a gymnast, but Raisman knows how to design a cute tennis skirt! My backhand is a little rusty, but I’ll sure as hell be the cutest player on the court in this.

Real Me Scrunchie

Let me be first to say that I have a scrunchie addiction. Whether I’m working out or chilling on my couch, my hair is just too long to wear down. So yes, I will be buying this orange one to match the other pieces I’m snagging.

Puppy Bandana

As a fellow dog-lover, I am obsessed with the fact that Raisman’s pup had a hand (paw?) in designing her new collection. This printed bandana is already in my cart so our dogs can officially twin.