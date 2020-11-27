The Instagram-Famous Always Pan Is On Major Sale For Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve probably seen the Always Pan pop up on your Insta feed and wondered whether the ridiculously chic pan is actually worth all of the hype. Well, now you can find out for yourself because the rarely-discounted Always Pan by Our Place is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is not a drill—the ceramic pan (which comes in pretty colors like peachy-pink and lilac) normally retails at $145, but it’s currently only $95. Tbh, we don’t know how long this deal is going to last, so you better snap one up before they sell out.

Our Place, which makes the Always Pan, boasts that this pan is eight pieces of cookware in one. Aside from the Always Pan’s striking good looks, it’s also touted for making less mess and less clutter, which we are 100 percent on board with. Loyal fans of the viral cooking pan swear it’s replaced their fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest.

The pan is made out of ceramic and has a non-stick interior, so it’s not just a pretty face. It also comes a nesting steamer and colander, which means you can steam veggies and then make the sauce in the same exact pan, and wooden spatula.

Colorful ceramic cookware is all the rage right now, especially on TikTok and Instagram. When TikTok discovered Le Creuset and fell in love with the French cookware’s brand’s minimalist aesthetic, the brand went practically viral, so it’s no surprise that millennials and Gen Z chefs are obsessed with the Always Pan. I mean, who doesn’t love a practical and pretty pan?

It comes in plenty of colors, but if you want to grab the spice-red pan, you’re going to have to act fast. This deal is only going to last as long as the pans are in stock, so you’ll want to prioritize this Black Friday sale.

If you’re always stressed when you’re cooking, you might find some calm in this beautiful blue pan.

A lavender pan!? Sign us up. We’re used to gleaming silvers and boring black pans hanging on our walls. This lavender shade proves that pastels do belong in the kitchen.

This already earthy-looking pan looks positively Insta-worthy in sage.