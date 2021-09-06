A Delicious Deal: The Instagram-Famous Always Pan Is Majorly Marked Down For Labor Day

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve probably seen the Always Pan pop up on your Insta feed and wondered whether the ridiculously chic pan is actually worth all of the hype. Well, now you can find out for yourself because the rarely-discounted Always Pan by Our Place is part of the brand’s impressive Labor Day sale. Right now, you can shop the terracotta nonstick plan that’s designed to do it all—steam, fry, and simmer—for more than 20 percent off. Here’s the catch: This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so if you want to get the pan of your dreams, you better act fast.

Made out of ceramic and has a non-stick interior, this pan is not just another pretty face. It also comes a nesting steamer and colander, which means you can steam veggies and then make the sauce in the same exact pan, and wooden spatula.

Close to 19,000 people have reviewed the beautiful kitchen essential, and it somehow still has close to a perfect rating. With stats like that, you know it’s worth the hype. Shoppers say it cooks everything from veggies to meat with impressive evenness. Even if you have a finicky stovetop, using this pan, you’ll never have to wonder about charring the left side of chicken while under-cooking the right.

Wanting a little bit more bang for your buck? Get a whole dinnerware set at a discount with this now $250 bundle (usually it’s $300), which includes four glasses, four plates, four bowls and, of course, the Always Pan. Aside from the cookware’s striking good looks, each individual item is touted for making less mess and less clutter, which we are 100% on board with. Plus, these items are so pretty, they double as kitchen decor.

Colorful ceramic cookware is all the rage right now, especially on TikTok and Instagram. When TikTok discovered Le Creuset and fell in love with the French cookware’s brand’s minimalist aesthetic, the brand went practically viral, so it’s no surprise that millennials and Gen Z chefs are obsessed with the Always Pan. I mean, who doesn’t love a practical and pretty pan?

