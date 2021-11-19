Black Friday Alert: Our Place Just Put The Always Pan On Sale For The Lowest Price Ever & It’s Selling Fast

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale early for Black Friday, and you can shop its iconic Always Pan right now for under $100. That’s right. The extremely aesthetic piece of cookware that you’ve seen pop up on your Insta feed for practically a year straight is at the lowest price we’ve seen it, and in every colorway. But, we’re advising that you run as fast as you can to this sale, because a few colors have already sold out.

The terracotta nonstick plan that’s designed to do it all—steam, fry, and simmer—for more than 30 percent off. Made out of ceramic with a non-stick interior, this pan is not just another pretty face. It also comes a nesting steamer and colander, which means you can steam veggies and then make the sauce in the same exact pan, and wooden spatula.

RELATED: The 24 Best Gift Ideas for People Who Stubbornly Swear They ‘Don’t Want Anything’

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Always Pan in Spice

Close to 19,000 people have reviewed the beautiful kitchen essential, and it somehow still has close to a perfect rating. With stats like that, you know it’s worth the hype. Shoppers say it cooks everything from veggies to meat with impressive evenness. Even if you have a finicky stovetop, using this pan, you’ll never have to wonder about charring the left side of chicken while under-cooking the right.

Always Pan in Heat

Spice your kitchen up with this red-hot pan. It’ll add a pop of color that’s so vivid, it’ll act as a piece of kitchen decor.

Always Pan in Blue Salt

You can’t get much better than a subtle blue hue in the kitchen. The calming color matches anything and everything, and will surely bring some peace to any wild meal prep.

RELATED: 35 Labor Day Deals So Good, You’ll Spend Your Entire Day Off Shopping

Our Place Dinner for 4 Set

Wanting a little bit more bang for your buck? Get a whole dinnerware set at a discount with this now $190 bundle (usually it’s $300), which includes four glasses, four plates, four bowls and, of course, the Always Pan. Aside from the cookware’s striking good looks, each individual item is touted for making less mess and less clutter, which we are 100% on board with. Plus, these items are so pretty, they double as kitchen decor.

Colorful ceramic cookware is all the rage right now, especially on TikTok and Instagram. When TikTok discovered Le Creuset and fell in love with the French cookware’s brand’s minimalist aesthetic, the brand went practically viral, so it’s no surprise that millennials and Gen Z chefs are obsessed with the Always Pan. I mean, who doesn’t love a practical and pretty pan?