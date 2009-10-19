Alvin Ailey NYC Dancers to Wear Mark & James on Opening Night

After announcing Badgley Mischka’s affordable line Mark & James, we had an inkling that there would be much more to come than just a sneak peek at the collection.

Among the first to wear the line will be the dancers from the Alvin Ailey dance company. Mark & James is making its debut in November, so the dancers will have dresses in time for the Ailey Opening Gala on December 2.

Hosted by honorary co-chairs Pauletta and Denzel Washington, we are super excited to see the dancers dressed up in this affordable line of gowns. The Gala not only kick-starts the five week New York City Center Season, but raises money for educational children’s programs and scholarships.

If you’ve never been to an Alvin Ailey dance show, make sure you head over to the City Center this season for a show. Click here to buy tickets. If you’re a student, you can show up 2 hours prior to any show and receive $10 student rush discounted tickets, while supplies last. Don’t miss out on a world-renowned dance show that now has a very fashionable twist.