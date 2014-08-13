Altuzarra for Target Launches in September: Everything We Know So Far

In a sea of collaborations between high-fashion designers and mass retailers, Target has long managed to snag some of the industry’s most covetable names, and it’s latest collaboration centers on the seriously sexy, super-luxurious label Altuzarra. Helmed by designer Joseph Altuzarra, the label has skyrocketed through the high-fashion ranks thanks to its singular mix of feminine silhouettes and a heady dose of sex appeal—showing up on street style stars, magazine editorials, and more.

Details and photos have slowly been emerging from the upcoming Altuzarra for Target collection—from The New York Times‘ day-in-the-life piece on Joseph Altuzarra to a new Style.com exclusive video showcasing the collection—and the release date is now just weeks away. So what can you expect from the new collection and, just as important, what’s it going to set you back? Here’s everything we know so far.

The collection launches September 14. The collection will be available at most Target stores (as well as Target.com), and a selection of pieces will also be available to shop online at Net-a-Porter.com.

Yes, there’ll be signature “Altuzarra” items. Looking at the quick flashes of the collection in the exclusive video that debuted on Style.com, you can expect some classic Altuzarra sex appeal items like a high-slit skirt, touches of fringe, and lots of snake print. In the video, Altuzarra says that the label itself is “focused on a very adult and seductive way of dressing. And I think it has less to do with how old you are and more to do with a state of mind.”

Eva Herzigova is the star of the collaboration campaign. And she looks good.

It’s going to be pretty dang cheap. The collection starts at just $17.99 and tops out at $89.99, which make the collection a bit more pricey than, say, Jason Wu, but there won’t be any high-priced one-offs as in the case of the Phillip Lim for Target collection, where a (great-looking) motorcycle jacket cost $249.99.

Despite the price point restrictions, expect embellishments. Altuzarra’s a luxury brand, and while the Times report indicates he couldn’t really use proper silks, you can expect to see embroidery, beading, and some stand-out prints.

There’s lingerie! When you think about it, sexy bedroom wear makes perfect sense for Altuzarra, so we’re excited that the brand is playing with a new category for the collection. There’ll also be shoes—pointy-toe pumps with an ankle strap and sky-high heels.

For a bonus sneak peek at the collection itself, take a look at this designer sketch and a quick video preview on the collection!