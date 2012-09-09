Altuzarra Spring 2013: Unforgettable Glamour, The Clarin Sisters and Gladiator Heels

Designer Joseph Altuzarra‘s collection Altuzarra is one most hotly anticipated shows during New York Fashion Week. In attendance were celebrities like Kate Bosworth and Jessica Chastain, fashion royalty like Anna Dello Russo, the entire Clarins clan and Andre Leon Talley. Bloggers like Garance Dore, Scott Schuman, Rumi Neely, Leandra Medine and Who What Wear‘s Hillary Kerr all sat first and second row and as the lights went down the impeccably stylish crowd hushed and waited with baited breath for the Spring 2013 collection of Altuzarra to take center stage.

The fashion included a mix of preppy equestrian alongside knee-high gladiator heels. Trenches with arm-vents covered the shoulder of models wearing striped shirts. Blue and white deco prints and golden fringe graced the catwalk as onlookers gasped and smiled in appreciation and awe. Skirts fashioned out of draped scarves adorned with Swarovski elements had a majestic Arabian feel. In less than five minutes Altuzarra took his audience through Western, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences and most definitely influenced more than a few magazine covers.

The show was styled by Vanessa Traina and Melanie Huynh and make-up was provided by MAC cosmetics.

Sade Strehlke is one of StyleCaster’s special correspondents for New York Fashion Week. When she’s not blogging for us, you’ll find her over on The Icon Concierge. Read all about her adventures throughout the week right here!