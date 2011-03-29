Altuzarra On His First Resort Line & Sky Ferreira On CK One

Flocks of fashion enthusiasts boarded the Intrepid aircraft carrier on the West Side Highway last night for the Jeffrey Fashion Cares benefit, which helps raise awareness and funds for those living with HIV/AIDS and members of the LGBTQ community.

I can guarantee you that they didn’t only come out for the admirable causethere was a runway show featuring gorgeous, scantily-clad men, lavish vacation packages up for live auction, and a silent auction with hundreds of chic, covetable items there for the bidding. In fact, I saw model Hanne Gaby Odiele place a bid on a striped blue Prada tote from Spring 2011, which she chose over a giant PS1 because, and I quote, “I have three exactly like this one already.” Her pal Crystal Renn was looking on, and said, “I kind of want that now, too!”

Fashion insiders like Jen Kao, Jason Wu, Adam Lippes and Peter Som all came to support the night’s hosts Nate Berkus and Jeffrey Kalinsky, and I even got the chance to chat with Joseph Altuzarra, whose smile seriously melts my heart. “I think it’s easy for people to think that our industry is very frivolous, I think these kind of events really help dispel that idea,” the designer said of why the event was so important.

“I got Strep Throat right after the fall show, and then we had to start our pre-collection right away. We’re doing it for the first timeso I didn’t really get to unwind afterwards,” he said. As to what we can expect from his first ever resort collection, well, he’s not giving that away. “I’m going to keep it a secret! But I’ll tell you that it will definitely be colorful.” One secret he was willing to spill, however, is that the brand will be holding its first ever sample sale someday soon. “We’ve accumulated a lot of merchandiseshoes, bags, everything. So be on the look out for that!”

One of the current faces of CK One, Sky Ferreira, also came out to show her support. “I went in to the casting, and then… I guess I got Steven Miesel approved,” she said of the campaign. What else can Sky Ferreira fans expect in the coming months? “Well, I just had an EP come out with seven songs, and I have a full length album coming out in the summer. I’m playing a few shows, maybe more campaign stuff…” she said with a laugh and a wink.

Now there are a few awesome things to look forward to.

Photos via Getty Images