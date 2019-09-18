Affordable and Effective Alternatives to Creme de La Mer Products

Scroll To See More Images

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a skincare guru who hasn’t used or at least name-dropped Creme de La Mer. The highly coveted moisturizer is a celebrity favorite known for its ability to heal and hydrate the skin with next-level potency. So much so, that those who can’t get a jar of their own will go as far as tracking down alternatives. But ultimately, there’s no replicating the luxe brand’s proprietary “miracle broth,” a potent anti-irritant that helps calm the look of redness and other signs of inflammation.

While the product’s efficacy is not contested, the steep price tag often is. So why this product so expensive? Well, it starts with the biannual kelp harvest off of Vancouver Island. Sea Kelp is the star ingredient in the cream, and the process includes fermenting the kelp for months using specific pulsed light.

While it does contain a slew of all-star ingredients, you’re undoubtedly also paying for brand prestige–La Mer has amassed millions of loyal followers who happily buy it on a regular basis without thinking twice about the $125+ price tag. But if you’re simply not willing to drop the big bucks on this cult classic, we’ve rounded 6 strikingly similar products that may rival La Mer’s skincare offerings, but without the high-end cost.

1. Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food is a unique, ultra-rich, whole-body cream that deeply hydrates, restores and protects skin with nourishing plant oils and extracts. Sometimes referred to as a “natural La Mer,” this product feeds the skin with the same intense nourishment and hydration and utilizes anti-inflammatory extracts of organic calendula flowers that gently nourish and care for parched skin.

2. Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream hydrates skin while sleeping. Elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid work to nourish dehydrated skin and calm irritation. The main ingredient, bladderwrack, is a type of seaweed that softens and nourishes skin to achieve smooth, dewy, younger-looking skin overnight.

3. The Seaweed Bath Co. Marine Night Therapy

The Seaweed Bath Co.’s Restoring Marine Night Therapy uses a proprietary formula with Vitamin B3 and 3 varieties of seaweed to naturally detox, restore and protect skins’ protective moisture barrier. These ingredients, in conjunction with their Marine Tri-Peptide ingredient will support skin’s natural collagen production and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The detoxifying and restorative powers of seaweed are what powers this product and make it another great dupe for Creme de La Mer.