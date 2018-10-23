19 Unconventional Spin-Offs of the Iconic Tan Trench

Ah, the iconic neutral hued trench. It’s a staple—an outerwear classic that transcends seasonality, seamlessly transitioning from month to month as the rest of our wardrobes changes. Even more incredible: Despite its timelessness, the trench coat always manages to look modern, fresh and totally on trend.

Tan trenches are so versatile we could practically live in them. But sometimes, we crave something different. Sometimes, we want to inject a little flair into an otherwise routine outerwear selection. Sometimes, we wish our go-to trench came in a variety of colors, textures and silhouettes—rather than just the one.

Whenever this desire arises in us, we turn to our favorite designers and retailers—crossing our fingers that they’ve offered unconventional spins on tried-and-true outerwear basics. And this season, they definitely have. So if you’re looking to add some flavor to the standard trench template, there are plenty of revamped spin-offs to shop.

Now, we’re certainly not advocating for abandoning the flagship neutral toned trench altogether. (We’d never!) But these reimagined descendents of the classic design offer the same wearability, with just a touch of unconventionality.

From luxe satin fabrics in of-the-moment colorways to patent designs and embossed textures, these trench coats give the quintessential staple a contemporary makeover.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.