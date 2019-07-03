Don’t Be Late to the Party—This Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower Is Going to Be LIT

Scroll To See More Images

From July 3 to August 15, meteor shower enthusiasts and skywatchers will rejoice as the Alpha Capricornids shower blasts across the sky. While this shower has infrequent meteors, it’s bright and also contains some FIREBALLS, which yes, I am very here for. This happens annually from early to late July, with the peak occurring on July 30 (AKA Harry Potter’s birthday) every year. These meteorites move within the boundaries of Capricornus, a constellation that’s meant to represent a fish and goat hybrid. Still not really sure how, logistically, that works, but then again, I still don’t understand how magnets work, and they obviously do a great job.

Interestingly, Capricornus is really hard to see. It’s one of the darker constellations, which make this meteor shower all the more special to watch. Also cool? These showers have been around for ~3,500-5,000 years old, which means that they’ve probably seen a lot of terrible fashion and life without indoor plumbing. AKA these lil meteors are wise. They know things.

OK—so what does this MEAN? In the Days of Olde, meteors were usually associated with doom and gloom and the Gods. From there, our view progressed into something more positive. Seeing a meteor became recognition of a place beyond our earthly understanding (like, say, a freaking goat-fish). Now, we see meteors as representations of energy and otherworldly change and vibrations. While meteors affect all the signs differently, there are a few themes we can expect moving forward.

First, given that these meteors are in Cancer, we can expect a lot of characteristics from water signs to enter our psyche and our lives. Water signs are, not surprisingly—wet. Think sweat, tears and the ocean. All salt water has healing properties, and if we can honor that, and see hard work and exercise and feeling things (both happy and sad and gutting and more!), we can break through harmful cycles, and move with more fluidity and ease.

So let yourself leak a little. Make some room for the good to grow.

Aries –

This meteor shower may heighten your awareness of the emotions of others. While you’re typically focused on leadership and wellbeing, this meteor shower will have you taking new emotional paths. Don’t be surprised if making connections comes to the forefront of your efforts. These connections can help you in both your personal and professional life. Go get em, Tiger.

Taurus –

Your high expectations may prove to be a lot for other signs this July. Be more forgiving of others, and remember to ask yourself: Will that matter a week from now? A year from now? There’s a difference between speaking your truth, and letting go of the things that don’t really matter or affect you. Use this opportunity to be more easy-going, and remember why you love others.

Gemini –

You’re probably sick of me telling you to work on your boundaries—but this meteor shower will have your air-sign tendencies on hyper-drive. Work to stay grounded, and respect others’ need for space and comfort, respectively. You tend to either disappear off the face of the earth, or smother. Find a happy medium, and adjust as needed. You can do this, Gemini.

Cancer –

Uranus will be in your 11th house, bringing with it social groups and get-togethers. Have an open heart and mind as you work and play and speak with others. Their perspective might be just what you need to move forward. Listening deeply, and being open to change your mind and stance will be a huge boon for you this July.

Leo –

Your chill nature and tendency toward excitement makes you the life of the party, and someone that everyone wants to be around. Soak in the adoration during this meteor shower, and enjoy what it means to make others feel good about themselves. Amplify those around you with sincere compliments and recognition. It’ll come back to you 10-fold.

Virgo –

As much as possible, avoid caffeine and stimulants, as these fireballs blasting across the sky and their subsequent energy is enough to get you to face the day. This is a great way to reset your internal clock, and derive energy from healthy foods, exercise and meaningful work. Of course, a little coffee or tea won’t hurt you—but stretch yourself, and your body. And drink lots of water to minimize caffeine withdrawal.

Libra –

Life is a series of unwanted compromises—sexy! Pick your battles, as not every ‘win’ is worth pursuing. Playing the long game, especially in your career and finances, will benefit you more than some instant gratification. With relationships, it’s not always so cut and dry. Honestly, just read the Art of War, and proceed.

Scorpio –

As a water sign, your tendency to be in your feelings will be amplified this meteor shower. You may feel more sensitive than usual—crying at puppy commercials, cute old men in malls eating cinnamon rolls by themselves, etc. But be careful to not emotionally drain yourself as you release these tensions and emotions. You have a big heart, and it’s OK to protect it. It’s healthy.

Sagittarius –

Avoid burnout this meteor shower. As someone with a lot of fiery energy, you typically go hard until you completely run dry. This is a good time to use some of that vibrant water-sign energy to relax and work at a more sustainable pace. Doing less, taking breaks and taking care of yourself is scientifically proven to produce better results—and also, shit. You deserve to be happy, no qualifiers.

Capricorn –

Staying grounded is not typically difficult for you, but this month you may get swept away with workplace or friend drama. It’s hard not to get involved, especially when you are friends/connected with one or more people who are experiencing communication mishaps or struggling with unhealthy behaviors. Listen: Logic can only take you so far. If others lead with emotions, you can’t change that. So say your piece and move on. Don’t stir someone else’s soup.

Aquarius –

Due to a change in life circumstances, you may find yourself withdrawing from others and seeking more alone time. This is a normal, healthy boundary. But challenge yourself to seek other fulfilling connections. Maybe even watch the meteor shower peak on July 30 (if you can see it) with someone special. It could be your mother, a close friend, a new romantic partner. Don’t close yourself off from the world, Aquarius. We want you here.

Pisces –

This season has been a lot for you, Pisces. This meteor shower will bring to light many of your unmet needs. The desire to label these needs—clingy, needy, etc.—may pop up. But I urge you to light these labels on fire and cast them aside like shampoos with sulfates. You don’t need that shit. State what you need, and walk away. Those who show up are the keepers. Full stop.

There you have it, sweet signs. As I write this, the sun is shining and clouds look like big, round butts in the sky. Hard to believe that soon, blasting pieces of space-rock will be hurtling past like they’re late to an important party. Life is wild like that, huh?

Love, love, love.