Beyoncé Costume Designer Alon Livné Makes Dramatic New York Fashion Week Debut

After winning the Israeli version of “Project Runway,” 27-year-old designer Alon Livné kind of blew up. And by “kind of,” we mean he did: Not long after his victory, he was commissioned to create custom costumes for none other than Beyoncé herself.



Yesterday, the designer presented his debut runway show at New York Fashion Week, and we spotted several creations we’d love to see Queen Bey rock on stage. Livné also shared with us backstage what it’s like to work with the superstar.

“Amazing. I can’t wish myself something better than this,” Livné told StyleCaster of the singer. “She’s amazing. She’s my biggest idol. She’s so kind and beautiful and talented, and it’s just a dream that came true.”

He also described what he thinks the Alon Livné woman is like. “Beautiful, strong, self-confident. I think more than anything, she is intelligent, and can actually appreciate the art behind the fashion.”

Sounds like Beyoncé to us!