Kendall Jenner Declared This Sherpa Trench The ‘It Coat’ Of The Season

I know it’s still, like, a thousand degrees outside, but my mind is officially in Fall Mode. Get those tank tops away from me—I want sweaters, jackets and boots!!! And while I’m technically still in the Princess Diana phase of transitional dressing (AKA, my bike shorts and crewneck sweatshirts era) I’m already looking to see what coats I need to snag for when the real cold weather hits. Luckily, Kendall Jenner just wore the cutest fuzzy sherpa by none other than Alo.

If you follow Jenner, you probably already know she’s an Alo partner. She’s always posting pics in the brand’s latest looks and to be honest? I usually end up wanting whatever she’s got on. “soooo cozy in this new @alo” she captioned a post snuggled up in a piece from Alo’s newly-expanded outerwear range.

As Alo introduces newer, heavier silhouettes for fall, it seems the Sherpa Trench, which retails for a cool $298, will be an obvious best-seller. Jenner wears the cozy piece in Camel, but it comes in four neutral hues, from classic black to a playful pinky mauve.

I know what you’re thinking: Why would a gymwear brand make winter coats? But in my eyes, this makes a lot of sense. Model off-duty style is everything right now, with celebs like Kendall herself and Hailey Bieber more well-known for their street style looks than their red carpet attire.

Last fall, these fashionistas all styled their on-the-go athleisure with chic coats to glamify their everyday duds. Alo is the one making their favorite leggings and bralettes, so why shouldn’t they make the outerwear that goes on top, too?

Personally, I’m all for Alo’s mission to be the ones dressing us head-to-toe. Now I know exactly what to layer over my leggings when I’m running around NYC this fall! Comfort is key, but a chic outer layer can transform your athleisure faves.

Below, shop Jenner’s pick plus a few more sherpa delights straight from the Alo site.

Sherpa Trench in Camel

If you want Kenny’s exact look, the trench in Camel is for you.

Sherpa Trench in Black

If you’re leaning more Dark Academia this fall, a classic Black colorway may be more your speed.

Sherpa Trench in Ivory

If you aren’t the kind of gal to spill your coffee while running errands, you can totally pull Ivory off.

Foxy Sherpa Jacket in Mauve

This shorter, baggier sherpa silhouette comes in the same colors as the trench above plus this sweet pinky Mauve.

LA Sherpa Jacket in Camel

Too warm in LA to wear a long trench? This sherpa cropped hoodie is a more realistic option.