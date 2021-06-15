PSA: Alo’s Varsity Tennis Skirt Is Back In Stock (But Not For Long)

Scroll To See More Images

Every now and then, a single piece of clothing comes along and starts an entire trend. This summer, that piece is the Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt. The pleated mini tennis skirt has been blowing up online this summer and it’s finally back in stock in every size after many (many) weeks of being totally sold out in white. Oh, yeah—and it comes in pink now. If you needed a sign to shop today, let this be it.

Before you call this pick a one-off, consider the fact that preppy aesthetics are massively popular right now. Gen Z’s coolest kids (they call themselves “Tennis Preps”) are rocking tons of country-club-approved pieces these days, from cropped polo tops to pastel sweater vests and yes, even pleated tennis skirts.

Alo clearly knows how to make a good skirt. The Internet all but shut down after Kendall Jenner posted a picture on Instagram wearing a similar one from the brand in a candy-apple green shade a few weeks ago. Unfortunately for us non-it-girls, it has been sold out ever since. However, you now have another option in three (!) perfect colors for summer styling: a classic white, a simple black and a brand-new pink that Alo is calling Pink Lavender. It’s truly a pastel summer dream come true.

To style a tennis skirt in a Gen Z-approved fashion, channel the Tennis Prep micro-trend all over TikTok. Think: clean white sneakers with bunched-up socks, a dainty cardigan and a sporty white tee, tank or polo. Add in sporty accessories like a terrycloth bucket hat, scrunchie or headband and you’re good to go!

Read on to snag this skirt now before it sells out yet again. Naomi Osaka-level tennis skills not required.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Varsity Tennis Skirt in White

Shop the Varsity Tennis Skirt in white for a timeless preppy look. You’ll be so fresh and so clean in this iteration—just keep the styling simple and court-ready!

Varsity Tennis Skirt in Black

The Varsity Tennis Skirt in black is definitely for the edgiest gals on the court. Pick up a coordinating black polo top for a Sporty-Spice-meets-goth-punk look.

Varsity Tennis Skirt in Pink Lavender

The Varsity Tennis Skirt has been reimagined in this pink colorway and I can’t get enough of it. This is sure to be a quick seller, so have your credit card at the ready before it’s gone.