Everything On Alo’s Site Is On Sale & I’m Buying Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Items

The sun is shining and the biggest hits of the summer are being released (I’m talking about Jack Harlow obviously)—which means that hot girl walks are back as the number one summer activity. In case you missed it, hot girl walks (HGW) are solo walks where you think about goals, good vibes and listen to good music. The only thing you’ll still need is a great outfit and luckily all of Alo’s site (Kendall Jenner approved favorites included) are on sale.

For the first time, Alo is having an “Aloversary” sale which means every single item on the website is 20 percent off. The sale includes all of Alo’s newest arrivals and tried and true favorites. I personally like to use sales as an opportunity to stock up on items I know I’m going to end up buying anyways—I’m in the market for some black leggings and a new sports bra—but a major sale is also a great opportunity to try something a little out of your comfort zone!

What’s on the docket for summer athleisure? Matching sets will continue to dominate both the workout and work from home space but in much happier tones. Instead of picking a black set (guilty) lean into fruity summer hues like cantaloupe, peach or pink for a matching moment.

Picking just a few things from the full site can be overwhelming so I looked to Alo’s brand ambassador, Kendall Jenner, for athleisure inspiration. Jenner is frequently photographed leaving Los Angeles workout classes in head-to-toe Alo and always looks perfectly coordinated. She typically opts for some form of leggings and a matching sports bra but has recently branched out with a workout onesie.

I’ve rounded up some of Kendall Jenner’s favorite Alo pieces that are on sale below so you’re guaranteed to have an easy sale shopping experience.

Airlift Intrigue Bra

You can’t go wrong with a classic sports bra (especially when it’s discounted!). This one comes in 24 colors so you can go full-on colorful or commit to neutral tones.

7/8 High Waist Flutter Legging

Flare leggings were big last summer but this year, it’s all about the flutter legging. The subtle front slit makes this pant work for a pilates class or a night out.

Sleek Back Bodysuit

Alo’s bodysuits have the comfort of athletic wear but sleek design for any occasion. This one has a razerback and comes in 10 colors.

High Waist Cargo Leggings

Cargo pants are all the rage right now so why not extend the trend to leggings? The slim pockets on this pair will hold your essentials when you head out for a run.

Airbrush Real Bra Tank

If wearing just a sports bra feels a bit naked, opt for a bra-tank hybrid. This one hits longer than a sports bra but provides all the same support. It’s available in 15 colors.

High Waist Biker Shorts

Biker shorts are a wardrobe staple at this point and Alo’s pair is known for being functional and flattering.

Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra

I have a hard time giving up my sweatshirts once the high temps kick in which is why I love the idea of a sweatshirt bra (get a girl who can do both!). This one comes in 10 colors.

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants

Every sweatshirt bra needs a matching pair of sweatpants! This straight leg pair is super cozy and comes in six colors.