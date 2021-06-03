Alo x Frankies Bikinis Is The Cool-Girl Collab Your Swim Wardrobe Needs

Scroll To See More Images

Every now and then, two of my favorite brands link up and I just think, “How did this not happen earlier?” The Alo x Frankies Bikinis collaboration 100 percent falls into that category. The limited-edition collection just dropped, and it’s full of sexy summer vibes that will no doubt be coming to Instagram feeds and viral TikToks near you very soon.

The 28-piece collection is available now on both the Alo site and the Frankies site, and it features a few of Frankies Bikinis’ best-selling suits in both fresh monochromatic shades and new retro-inspired prints. The printed options include a bold black-and-nude checkered combination and a similar pastel take, while the solid suits come in a vibrant hot pink and, of course, classic black. Oh—and to round out the ‘90s vibes, there’s a matching bucket hat to go along with each swimsuit.

This capsule marks the first time that Alo—a brand adored for its luxe-feeling athleisure and workout pieces—has ventured into the world of swimwear. The pieces are priced between $50 and $185 and are available in sizes XS through XL. You can either buy the pieces separately or in complete matching sets, so you don’t have to worry if you need different sizes in your tops or bottoms.

In a press release about the new collaboration, Frankies Bikinis Founder and Creative Director Francesca Aiello was over the moon about the opportunity to team up with Alo. “This Alo x Frankies Bikinis collaboration is a perfect mesh of two like-minded brands at the forefront of immersing fashion trends into their respective category—activewear and swimwear.”

Aiello believes that, in many ways, the to brands appeal to the same customer base of cool girls everywhere. “In my eyes, Alo showcases the Southern California lifestyle in the activewear category the same way that Frankies Bikinis highlights the California lifestyle in the swimwear world,” she said.

Ready to step up your beach wardrobe? Read on to shop the new collection on Alo’s site now.

Tatum Top + Tia Bottom in Black

A black string bikini is basically a wardrobe essential at this point, so add this one to your cart right freakin’ now. The sexy crossover top and equally skimpy bottoms are too good to miss out on.

Croft One-Piece in 90’s Pink

This color is called 90’s Pink, but this suit feels totally ’80s-inspired to me! The high-rise sides and the delicate tie at the waist will make this the coolest one-piece in your collection, hands down.

Bash Top + Haven Bottom in Black Checker

A halter-style top adds a little more coverage than a string bikini, but is also an opportunity to show off some cleavage. The cheeky bottoms in this set could also pair well with a simple black top for variety.

Benji Top + Katarina Bottom in Pastel Checker

If you’re in need of some more support up top, try a bikini that comes with underwire. This bra-style bikini top adds lift and coverage, while the tiny bottoms show just the right amount of cheek.

Jax Bucket Hat in Black Checker

You need a hat in your beach bag to cover your face from the sun, so you might as well make it cute and coordinated! This bucket hat comes in shades to match every suit in this collection, so you don’t have to compromise.