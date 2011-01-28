Almost Famous: Party Snaps

One of my favorite residency nights here in the Big Apple is promoter/musician Kelle Calco‘s Ladyland night at The Library, located at the Hudson Hotel. The party always seems to attract a gathering of “muppets, models, and muscians” that follow the night’s semi-strict dress code: “Look good or go home!”

Past noticeable attendees at the Ladyland night have included Queen of the New York Rock And Roll scene Debbie Harry of Blondie, guitarist Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, frontman Brandon Flowers of The Killers and sex-on-a-stick Adrian Grenier.

Resident DJs at the night include Miss Guy, Ian El Dorado (St. Jerome’s), and of course, Kelle Calco. The night’s hosts include Darian Darling, Dustin Helgeson of creem Magazine, Tommy Hottpants, Nikki Dangers, and Chris Shipps.

Ladyland: The Rock N Roll Dance Party

Every Thursday

11 PM – 4 AM

The Library at Hudson Hotel

356 West 58th Street

New York, NY 10019

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.