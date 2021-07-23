Allyson Felix Is Competing in Her 5th Olympics—Here’s Her Net Worth & How Many Medals She’s Won

As one of the fastest women in the world, Allyson Felix‘s net worth has been a hot topic of discussion since her first Olympics in 2004.

Felix—who has competed in five Olympics as a track and field sprinter for the United States—was born on November 18, 1985 in Los Angeles. Her older brother, Wes Felix, wsa also a sprinter and ran in the USA Junior Championships in 2002. He now works as an agent for his sister, as well as other track and field athletes. “For me, my faith is the reason I run. I definitely feel I have this amazing gift that God has blessed me with, and it’s all about using it to the best of my ability,” Felix told the Baptist Press in 2012.

When she was the ninth grade, Felix, who was five-foot-six, 125-pounds and nicknamed “chicken legs” at the time, tried out for her high school track and field team. Ten weeks after her first try out, she finished seventh in a 200 meter race at a California state meet. In 2003, she was named Track and Field News’ “High School Athlete of the Year.” She graduated in 2003 and signed a contract with Adidas, who gave her a check to be their face, as well as paid for her college tuition at the University. She has since graduated with a degree in elementary education, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In 2018, she married sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson. In November of that year, the couple welcomed a daughter named Camryn. In 2020, Felix was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People. It’s really bigger than just running and the sport. I really look at what I do and being a representation for women. I want them to be able to see that we don’t have to choose between professional life and motherhood—we can do it simultaneously,” she told 21Ninety in 2021.

She continued, “I’ve really been trying to embrace it. I’ve really enjoyed every single year. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but running has given me this incredible life full of beautiful opportunities. Going into this final fifth time around, I am really just trying to take every moment in.”

There’s no doubt that Felix is one of the greatest athletes of our time, but how much is she worth? Ahead is what to know about Allyson Felix’s net worth and how many Olympic medals she has.

How many Olympic medals does Allyson Felix have?

Felix competed in her first Olympics when she was 18 at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Her first Olympic medal was a silver medal in the 200 meters race at the 2004 Summer Olympics. Since then, Felix has competed in four more Olympics: the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing; the 2012 Summer Olympics in London; the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro; and the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In Beijing, she won a silver medal in the 200 meter race and a gold medal in the 4×400 meter relay. In London, she won three gold medals in the 200 meter race, the 4×100 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay. In Rio de Janeiro, she won two gold medals in the 4×100 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay, and a silver medal in the 400 meter race. In total, Felix has nine Olympic medals (six gold medals and three silver medals) as of July 2021.

What is Allyson Felix’s net worth?

So what is Allyson Felix’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Felix is worth $4.5 million, which comes from deals and sponsorships with brands like Adidas, Athleta, Gap and Nike. She also has a shoe and lifestyle brand called Saysh. In an op-ed for The New York Times in 2019, Felix accused Nike of not supporting her after she gave birth to her daughter in 2018. She claimed that the company wanted back to racing as soon as possible and offered her a 70 percent pay cut. “Despite all my victories, Nike wanted to pay me 70 percent less than before. If that’s what they think I’m worth now, I accept that,” she wrote. “What I’m not willing to accept is the enduring status quo around maternity. I asked Nike to contractually guarantee that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t perform at my best in the months surrounding childbirth. I wanted to set a new standard. If I, one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes, couldn’t secure these protections, who could?”

