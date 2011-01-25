Ally Hilfiger Is Showing At New York Fashion Week?

I’m confounded, since when is Ally Hilfiger a designer? Daughter of Tommy/past reality show star is apparently putting on a runway show at Milk Studios come fashion week if a MAC and MILK schedule is to be believed – and I believe it. The young Hilfiger has also shown paintings at New York’s Chelsea Art Museum, and MILK is technically a gallery, so maybe it’s not as it seems?

Ally has been out and about in the fashion scape hitting up a bunch of parties as of late, but that’s hardly news, she is fashion spawn after all. To go straight from having zero line to suddenly showing at the cool kids go-to fashion week venue is quite the switch. Would you wear Hilfiger by Ally?

Ally Hilfiger Photo: Theo Wargo, WireImage for The Macallam