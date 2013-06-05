Steal Her Style: Shop Kate Mara’s Vintage-Looking AllSaints Top

“House of Cards” star Kate Mara (big sister to fashion star Rooney Mara) stepped out on the town with boyfriend Max Minghella (he of “The Social Network” fame) yesterday, and for their casual shopping trip, Mara chose a seasonally appropriate white short-sleeved sweater by AllSaints with a vintage-inspired floral pointelle design. And here’s the best part: it’s actually affordable!

The brand’s Aldon sweater is made from 100% cotton and it’s available on AllSaints.com for a relatively wallet-friendly $135. We like how Kate tempered the top’s sweetness with black skinnies and booties, and a covetable tasseled Prada bag and a long-chain necklace.

Tell us: how would you style this sweater? And head over to AllSaints.com to shop it now!

