AllSaints Launches Must-Have Bags for Fall 2014

Between street style stars and photographers doing their ever-coy “who me? yes you” dance, the starlets in the front row, and—of course—the runway shows, the frenetic energy of New York Fashion Week can be chaotically addictive.

With all that chaos and posturing though, there’s nothing quite like an organized presentation, where the clothes are on display before you, and you’re able to come and go as you please. Case in point: Today’s AllSaints showcase, held at Highland Stages in Chelsea.

The British retailer’s latest collection, Rip It up, was inspired by torn posters that populate the streets of urban East London. What’s so impressive though, is that the label managed to pull inspiration from the grit of the city while still executing its most refined collection to date. (They also served champagne, which scored them more than a few points.)

The women’s pieces featured well-tailored, boyish silhouettes, with long tailored coats, cropped oversize quilted jackets, and slouchy trousers, all rendered in a mix of high-end materials including cashmere and calf, mohair and nappa, printed satins and transparent velvet.

However, the biggest and most welcome part of the presentation: The label’s launch of leather handbags, including a must-have oxblood leather bowling bag (and a mini version), shoulder bags, backpacks, and an oversized day-to-night clutch.

Take a look at the gallery above, and see every women’s look from AllSaints’ Fall 2014 collection!