AllSaints 30% Off Black Friday Offer Is Back & Starts a Week Early This Year

If there’s one style sense I wish I could live in all day, every day, it’s definitely that effortless, cool-girl style. Think Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, and yes, even Camille from Emily in Paris (don’t @ me). And when it comes to pulling off this model-off-duty aesthetic, no brand does it better than AllSaints. The British retailer is known for classic, casual pieces with an unmistakable edge. So when the brand announces their 30% off Black Friday offer, they have my full and undivided attention.

This year, AllSaints is not playing games with Black Friday. In fact, they’re making it bigger and better than ever before. Not only are full-price items marked down and 30% off (which, btw, is the biggest promotion we’ve ever seen the brand dish out), but they’re starting it a week early this year. Instead of waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to knock prices, AllSaints is opening the doors on these discounts a week early—starting on Monday, November 16.

In case you don’t know where to begin, we’ve rounded up some of the items we can’t wait to add to cart—from must-have winter accessories to relaxed, at-home pieces. Keep reading for the 12 items we’re not sleeping on during their 30%-off-everything Black Friday promotion.

Dahlia Sweatshirt

This open sweatshirt with zipper detailing is sure to elevate your at-home style game.

Donita Leather Boots

Look no further for the perfect pair of flat, lace-up boots with the right amount of attitude that’ll make every outfit look a little bit edgy.

Freedom Iona Sweatshirt

Wear your emotions on your sleeve and your values on your chest with this Freedom Iona heathered sweatshirt.

Cora Velvet High-Rise Leggings

We don’t know what to love more: the soft velvet fabric or the always flattering high waisted silhouette.

Jora Rib Ruana Wool-Blend Scarf

Wool scarves are a winter staple, and this one from AllSaints is no exception. Their luxurious take is a scarf-wrap that will keep you warm in the chicest way.

Blake Leather Shoulder Bag

The smooth leather (in a sumptuous Sienna Red hue) is beautifully accented with gold hardware, making this shoulder bag a stunning new addition to your collection.

Face Mask

This black fitted face mask has three layers and an inner pocket for a filter. And the knit AllSaints detailing makes it stand out in the best way.

Swoop Square Scarf

Square scarves are one of our favorite multi-tasking accessories. Tied at the neck and they add a French-girl flair to your outfit, but they can just as easily make a statement on your handbag or tied in your hair.

Pia Backpack

Small backpacks are the 90s throwback accessory we can’t get enough of. And this lightweight entry has a deceptive amount of storage space inside.

Comet Cuff Wool-Blend Beanie

This black wool-blend beanie is simple, classic, and guaranteed to match your entire winter wardrobe.

Sadie Gold-Tone Mother of Pearl Necklace

Calling all dainty jewelry fans, this Mother of Pearl-and-gold tusk necklace is the perfect new addition to your favorite layered necklace look.

Faye Gold-Tone Earrings

If you want to flirt with edgy style while staying within your comfort zone, we recommend starting with this asymmetric earring set. The drop silhouette with black, rough-cut glass stone is offset by a single gold stud.

