Allison Williams Wears the Sleekest, Most Sophisticated Groutfit We’ve Ever Seen

In case anyone was wondering, Allison Williams’ sophisticated take on the groutfit (gray-on-gray outfit) is why we can’t have nice things. Because we once had the groutfit—a beacon of hope for lazies, like me, who can’t bear to do more than slip into gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt on a cold winter’s day. Before, the groutfit allowed us to do nothing more than the sartorial bare minimum and still seem fashionable. But now that Allison Williams has gone and redefined the damn thing, we’re basically doomed.

On Monday, Williams headed to Build Studio to discuss her role in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events—and she did so in a gray-on-gray-on-gray ensemble so sophisticated I know it’s silently judging my sweats-on-sweats look. Williams wore a pewter satin top and matching pewter satin palazzos (an unstoppable combination if I’ve ever seen one). The pants were, of course, cinched with a pewter satin belt.

Williams finished off her look with a stunning longline trench coat. The gray statement piece was crafted from some kind of textured fabric—one so soft I can practically feel it through my computer screen. Head-to-toe, Williams’ gray look was so sophisticated, it left the entire groutfit game changed. Because seriously, who knew something so gray—and so commonly grungy—could look this chic? (Allison Williams did, apparently.)

Peaking out from Williams’ very long pants is just a little bit of color—some dark olive (velvet!!) heels. These shoes, along with her classic red nail polish, take Williams’ already-chic groutfit to another level of sophistication. Seriously, what kind of person pairs a groutfit with luxe velvet accessories and a perfectly coiffed manicure? I’m starting to feel personally attacked—and my go-to groutfit is too. It’s genuinely unfair that someone could look this amazing in the blandest shade on the color wheel. (Yes, I know gray isn’t technically on the color wheel. It’s so bland it didn’t even get invited to join the fun.)

And if anyone’s keeping score, this isn’t the only monotone ensemble Williams has redefined in recent history. Over the last month, she’s also been spotted in all-black everything, all-white-everything and all-charcoal-everything—always with a pop (or two) of color. At this point, nothing is sacred; Williams can wear the high-fashion equivalent of camouflage, blend in with her wintry surroundings and still make headlines. I’ll just be here, burning all my sweats.