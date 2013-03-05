StyleCaster
The All-American Uniform: Showcasing The Season’s Coolest Denim

Perrie Samotin
by
When it comes to American fashion, nothing defines us better than denim. In fact, we’re willing to wager that no other material can single-handedly conjure up visions of America and its storied subcultures better than denim: Greasers, cowboys, hippies, rappers, rockers—they all put their own very different stamp on the same staple. And today, we’re just as connected to our own interpretations of denim, if not more so.

Considering the sheer prevalence of styles available to us right now, it’s no wonder that—throughout the last decade or so—jeans have emerged as wear-anywhere essentials, as opposed to the basic, casual staples they once were. From shorts and skirts, to colored and artfully-printed styles—not to mention broken-in jackets, vests, and classic 5-pocket styles, we’ve taken denim to a whole new, staggeringly broad level.

For spring, however, we’ve decided to go back to our denim roots and showcase a variety of the season’s best basic pieces—all styled to modern perfection.

Click through the gallery above to see spring’s best denim pieces, and to get some serious jeans-wearing inspiration! 

Photography: Marley Kate

Styling: Annebet Duvall

Makeup: Chris Newburg for Wilhelmina Creative

Hair: Amber Duarte for Oribe

Model: Olga at Marilyn NY

Jacket: Thread and Supply; Dress: ASOS; Rings: Saccarra (gold), Elizabeth and James (black)

Sweatshirt: Wildfox; Overalls: Denim and Supply; Headpiece: Cult Gaia

Ears: BCBG; Shorts: DKNY; Shirt: Denim and Supply; Sweater: Brandy Melville; Flannel around waist: Mimi Chica

Vest: Citizens of Humanity; Shorts: American Eagle; Socks: Betsey Johnson; Shoes: Kurt Geiger

Shirt: Pencey; Skirt: Washborn

Top: ASOS; Shorts: MIH

Sweatshirt: Alternative Apparel; Shorts: American Apparel 

Top: Topshop; Jeans: Closed Denim; Hat: Nasty Gal; Sweatshirt: Vintage Levi's; Necklace: Kenneth Jay Lane

