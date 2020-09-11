All Worthy’s Fall Collection Includes Faux Leather Leggings & The Perfect Cozy Flannel

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, plus-size model Hunter McGrady launched a new size-inclusive clothing brand with QVC called All Worthy back in April—and the clothes were out of our summery wardrobe dreams. Now that it’s almost time to throw on our coziest sweaters, leggings and autumnal must-haves, though, the model is back with another drop that’s sure to pair well with your PSLs. All Worthy’s fall collection from QVC features faux leather leggings you need in your closet, the perfect cozy flannel (in two colors!) and so much more. Get you wallets ready, folks, because Hunter McGrady does not mess around when it comes to fall clothes.

No matter how many pieces I have in my wardrobe, I can’t help but stock up on new fall clothes each year. There’s just something about flannels, cozy knits, leggings and gorgeous autumnal hues that make me hand over my paycheck at lightening speed. Though I definitely don’t need another reason to add a few new fall pieces to my closet, the All Worthy fall collection is here—and I can’t resist adding everything to my online cart.

If you didn’t shop All Worthy’s first collection, you now have another chance to test the pieces out for yourself. While the drop back in April boasted gorgeous florals and summer-ready pieces, the fall collection is full of stunning cozy styles you’ll want to wear every single day. These pieces are simple enough that you can mix and match with other items in the collection or your favorite fall pieces in your own wardrobe, but stylish enough that they speak for themselves. If you want to add fun accessories, have it it—but this collection is definitely beautiful on its own, too.

If you’re itching to add some new fall pieces to your closet, now is definitely the time. The All Worthy fall collection from QVC and Hunter McGrady is the ideal way to create the ultimate capsule wardrobe for autumn—with nothing from the latest drop over $150. Plus, everything is available in sizes 0-36 (XXS-5X), making this line the size-inclusive fall collection we all deserve.

Everything is available to shop now, but you can get a peak at the collection below. Start here, then head on over to QVC to see the rest of the All Worthy line. You’re going to want to make some room in your closet for this one, folks, because it’s too cute to pass up. Your most stylish fall starts here.

1. Embroidered Chiffon Maxi Dress

Paired with your favorite fall booties, this chiffon maxi dress is the perfect autumnal frock. The long length and long sleeves will keep the fall chill at bay, but you’ll still look effortlessly gorgeous.

2. Plaid Button Front Yarn-Dyed Top

This gorgeous plaid flannel top comes in a red colorway (perfect for fall!) and a black and white iteration. Frankly, they’re so cute, I’m going to need both this season.

3. Faux Leather Leggings

Not only are these faux leather leggings a fall essential, but they come in three different lengths: regular, petite and tall. For folks whose leggings are always too long or too short, this pair solves your problem.

4. Puff Sleeve Sweater

Summer’s favorite trend has made its way into fall, folks. This puff sleeve sweater is sure to be a gorgeous addition to your fall wardrobe—just pair it with the faux leather leggings from the collection or your favorite jeans.

5. Faux Leather Jacket

Of course, what’s a fall wardrobe without a faux leather jacket? This beaut comes in three different colors—black, cognac brown and a gorgeous gunmetal gray hue—and will definitely elevate any of your favorite autumnal looks.