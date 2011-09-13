All The Wise Things We Learned From Our Favorite Cartoons

Yesterday, a new study came out that basically suggested little kids who watch SpongeBob SquarePants lose cognitive skills. Not exactly suprising considering the main character is a kitchen sponge and supposedly lives in a pineapple under the sea (thanks to Dole, we know pineapples actually come from cans or plastic cups).

Obviously this set off a firestorm of debate in our office about the value of cartoons now vs. the ones we grew up with. Back in the day, we learned not to do drugs, that strangers were bad and what it meant to be a “real American hero.”

Ultimately, we all agreed that cartoons in general are full of “valuable” life lessons if you look hard enough. Check out our complete slideshow of some of our staff faves and feel free to add your two cents below on which ones had the most impact on you growing up.