All The Wise Things We Learned From Our Favorite Cartoons

Yesterday, a new study came out that basically suggested little kids who watch SpongeBob SquarePants lose cognitive skills. Not exactly suprising considering the main character is a kitchen sponge and supposedly lives in a pineapple under the sea (thanks to Dole, we know pineapples actually come from cans or plastic cups).
Obviously this set off a firestorm of debate in our office about the value of cartoons now vs. the ones we grew up with. Back in the day, we learned not to do drugs, that strangers were bad and what it meant to be a “real American hero.”
Ultimately, we all agreed that cartoons in general are full of “valuable” life lessons if you look hard enough. Check out our complete slideshow of some of our staff faves and feel free to add your two cents below on which ones had the most impact on you growing up.
Bugs Bunny: I've always appreciated Bugs Bunny's ability to easily outsmart/mess with the other guy, always one or two steps ahead. -- Patrick
The Wild Thornberrys: It taught me that if I stick with the Brits, there will never be a dull moment. -- Megan B.
Rugrats: That if you swallow watermelon seeds, one will grow in your stomach and that you can't get sucked down the bath drain. -- Amanda
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: I learned the names of Italian painters by watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was a surprise to find out in art class that it just wasn't a coincidence. -- Truc
Beverly Hills Teens: I found out big hair is awesome, to swoon after guys who play the guitar and that limos should have mini pools- anything else is just sub-par. -- "Siegs"
Daria: I learned is it's always cool to be yourself. You are you! Never compare yourself. -- Jessica H.
G.I. Joe: I learned (thanks to Scarlett and Lady Jaye) that real heroes don't wear skimpy clothes or wait around for some guy to rescue them. -- Summer
Alvin and the Chipmunks: I dicovered that you don't have to be the biggest person in a group to be a star, AND that having a name that starts with the letter "A" isn't such a bad thing. -- Ari
Jem and the Holograms: I figured out that boys will always prefer the flashy girl over the plain one. -- Susie G.
The PowerPuff Girls: It made me realize that girls could be cool. Well, not that cool, but sort of cool...-- Spencer
Scooby-Doo: It taught me that the nerdy girl is way cooler than the stereotypical "popular" girl. Oh, and when in doubt, run! -- Jessica R.