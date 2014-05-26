StyleCaster
25 Chic All-White Street Style Outfits (Happy Memorial Day!)

Meghan Blalock
by
With Memorial Day officially upon us, that tried-and-true—and quite a bit old-fashioned, if you ask us—rule about not being able to wear white has finally lifted. In celebration, we highly recommend you get out there and try a monochrome, all-white look.

To help inspire you, we’ve gathered 25 ladies who rock some serious stylishly all-white outfits. The key is to mix and match your fabrics well—unless you are opting for a matching set, which is definitely an option, try to contrast soft and more harsh materials. Lace and denim, leather and linen, that kind of thing.

Click through the gallery above to see 25 looks that embody what we mean, and Happy Memorial Day!

1 of 25

Click through the gallery to see 25 ultra-chic all-white outfits!

With a pair of wide-leg pants and a pointy flats, you literally can't go wrong.

Photo: VincenzoGrillo/Imaxtree.com

We would have preferred to see this same outfit with white pool sides, to really complete the look, but we'll forgive her.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

The lucite and plastic accessories really complete the idea of this all-white look.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

The trifecta of dark accessories helps tie this flouncy white look together.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

The movement of this outfit is so fabulous, and we love her nude ankle strap heels with it.

Photo: Alessia Gammarota

A good set of reflective sunglasses helps to complete the airy effect of the all-white look.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

There's something super fresh about a white oversize man's shirt, a pair of white loafers, and a set of black shades.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A little off-the-shoulder draping goes a long way with a white sheath, which otherwise has a tendency to appear a little bed sheet-like.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A crisp white button-up tucked into a white pencil skirt is a really sleek take on the trend.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

White jacket, white sweater, white jeans, white shoes. This is commitment done right.

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

No one says an all white look can't have a little bit of color splashed in there. We love this gal's colorful statement necklace!

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A delicate line print doesn't detract from the overall white (and generally badass, too) impact of this outfit.
 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

The skirt might be delicately off-white, but the overall effect of this outfit is incredibly light and ladylike.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

The ultimate accessory for any white look: a classic Chanel bag.
 

Photo: VincenzoGrillo/imaxtree.com

Even though this maxi dress has a vaguely dressy feel to it, it's somehow still ultimately casual and cool.

Photo: VincenzoGrillo/imaxtree.com

A sexy pair of black ankle strap sandals dresses up an all-white look nicely.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A sleek white suit with a dark wine lip: The ultimate in chic.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A white sweater-and-skirt set with chunky black boots and exposed socks: equal parts luxe and rad.

Photo: Alessia Gammarota

A high-waist, belted halter pantsuit in white is a major summer win.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

White is just about the only color that can make a babydoll dress look grown-up and sophisticated. The white wing tips help, too.

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

The cut of this skirt gives off a very Latina-inspired vibe, while the lace is determinedly girly.

Photo: Garotas Estúpidas
 

While you might normally think to pair a girly dress like this with a pair of stiletto sandals, this girl bravely (and rightly) reached for a set of flatforms.

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

This outfit embodies it all: the lacy blouse is delicate, the ripped jeans are badass, and the strappy sandals are super sexy.

Photo: VincenzoGrillo/imaxtree.com

Two words: pineapple bag.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

