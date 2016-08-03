StyleCaster
Share

33 All-White Room Ideas for Decor Minimalists

What's hot
StyleCaster

33 All-White Room Ideas for Decor Minimalists

by
33 All-White Room Ideas for Decor Minimalists
33 Start slideshow

Minimalists, we’ve found your Holy Grail of home decor inspiration: 33 rooms centered around the shade—you guessed it—white.

While some people might say sticking to an all-white scheme is unimaginative, we beg to differ: Some of the most stunning, calming apartments out there use the shade almost exclusively. If you’re concerned about a complete lack of color, take cues from the gallery ahead and accent with such items as fresh plants and other neutrals like gray, beige, and black—so chic.

MORE: How to Decorate According to Your Zodiac Sign

So click through for dozens of ways to pare back your bedroom, bathroom, and living and dining spaces like a true minimalist, then start shopping a few key pieces above.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33

Photo: Deas Og Mia

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: Riikka Kantinkoski

Photo: Riikka Kantinkoski

Photo: My Scandinavian Home

Photo: My Scandinavian Home

Photo: Planete Deco

Photo: Eirin Kristiansen

 

Photo: Riikka Kantinkoski

Photo: Lindsay Marcella

Photo: Homey Oh My

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: One Ink Design

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: One Ink Design

Photo: Riikka Kantinkoski

Photo: Martin Dyrløv Madsen

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Photo: Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: Planete Deco

Photo: Z Design at Home

Photo: Home Bunch

Photo: Home Bunch

Photo: Riikka Kantinkoski

Photo: Martin Dyrløv Madsen

Photo: Homey Oh My

Photo: One Ink Design

Photo: Deas Og Mia

Photo: Deas Og Mia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Everything Guide to Black Chokers

The Everything Guide to Black Chokers
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share