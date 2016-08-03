33 All-White Room Ideas for Decor Minimalists

Minimalists, we’ve found your Holy Grail of home decor inspiration: 33 rooms centered around the shade—you guessed it—white.
While some people might say sticking to an all-white scheme is unimaginative, we beg to differ: Some of the most stunning, calming apartments out there use the shade almost exclusively. If you’re concerned about a complete lack of color, take cues from the gallery ahead and accent with such items as fresh plants and other neutrals like gray, beige, and black—so chic.
So click through for dozens of ways to pare back your bedroom, bathroom, and living and dining spaces like a true minimalist, then start shopping a few key pieces above.