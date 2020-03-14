All-White Outfits to Inspire the Minimalist In You

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and spend hours scrolling the Explore page on Instagram, you know neutrals are really having a moment. Of course, there will always be those influencers that can’t help but deck themselves out in color (me AF), but even so, we’re seeing more and more creators opt for toned-down hues from head to toe — and they’re giving me all sorts of all-white outfit ideas.

When putting these all-white looks together, I quickly realized two things. First, having the right undergarments is key. A black pair of underwear or a red bra just won’t cut it here, girl—nude everything is the move! Second, these looks work best when going somewhere you know you’ll have a low risk of getting dirty. It’s hella scary to know that if any part of your look gets dirty, it’ll be super obvious. The risks we take for fashion! Precautions aside, I did really love being able to pair these outfits with accessories that would pop against the white base and become the focus of the look. As someone who usually wears color from head to toe, incorporating punchy accessories still made me feel like myself. That said, if all-white outfit inspo is what you seek, read on for the looks I ended up loving.

1. Comfy Sunday Brunch

Jeans: H&M | Top: The Fem Em | Jacket: writer’s own | Earrings: Whateva Lola | Sneakers: Reebok | Bag: Missguided

Put me in a pair of jeans, sneakers and a tee, and I promise I’ll be the comfiest (and happiest) I can possibly be. The same is true when it’s all a bright white hue. I based this outfit around the jeans, which I totally forgot I had. Don’t you love finding random things in your wardrobe that you forgot you even purchased?! I then popped on this tee from The Fem Em (they donate $1 to Planned Parenthood for every product purchased!). To finish the look, I threw on this white leather jacket and accessorized with my favorite white sneakers, this perfect red beaded bag, and these fabulous pompom earrings.

2. Date Night Out

Dress: Lulus | Boots: Public Desire | Purse: writer’s own | Earrings: Lulus | Headband: Lulus

I have been dying to prance around in this dress since I opened a recent order from Lulus. As soon as I put it on and threw my hair up, I felt both beautiful and sexy, making this the perfect outfit for a date night with my man. If you ask me, there’s never a bad time to wear white knee-high leather boots, so I pulled them on to make the look a bit more interesting and decided to use my accessories to add in a touch of vibrance. These colorful mixed-gem earrings tied in both my pink headband and my lime bag, so the final look was still cohesive.

3. Business Meeting

Blazer: thrifted | Jeans: H&M | Shoes: Chinese Laundry | Earrings: Velvet + Fir | Headband: writer’s own | Bag: Rebecca Minkoff

There’s no look a blazer can’t improve, I swear. Throw one over any shirt, blouse, or tee, and you’re immediately way cooler and more professional than you were just moments before. For work especially, I’m a full believer that a blazer make people take you more seriously, which is why I knew I needed to incorporate one into my office look. I totally didn’t wear a top under this blazer, but of course, I highly recommend wearing one if you plan on wearing this to an actual office. What I love most about this look is its versatility: It’s polished enough for a work meeting, but you can totally loosen up the blazer, show a little cleavage, and meet your boo for drinks after work without having to go home and change first.

4. Casual Everyday

Shirt: Lulus | Tee: Lulus | Purse: Valfre | Boots: Public Desire

I can’t stop wearing skirts, especially when the weather is warm. This one is especially perfect since it matches everything, whether or not you’re rocking monochrome white. To keep things super casual, I paired my silky skirt with a fun retro tee and a bag that suited the ’60s/’70s vibe I was aiming for. I finished off with a slouchy, pointy-toed boot and the look was complete.

