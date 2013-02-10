All The Looks: Alexander Wang’s Outside-The-Box Fall 2013 Collection

With the year he’s had, it’s not terribly surprising that Alexander Wang‘s Fall 2013 runway show was one of New York Fashion Week’s most eagerly anticipated events. Despite the remnants of a brief but irritatingly inconvenient blizzard that hit the city on Friday, fashion’s elite flocked to Lower Manhattan’s stately Cunard building to see what Wang cooked up for his first eponymous collection since being named Balenciaga’s creative director.

In case you’ve forgotten, Wang sent the fashion world into a veritable frenzy when he was named Nicolas Ghesquière‘s successor at the directional French fashion house in December, causing a speculative storm about everything from whether his ethnicity played a role in his new post to whether his friendship with model Libery Ross might affect Kristen Stewart’s role as a spokeswoman for Balenciaga’s fragrance Florabotanica. Not to mention questions surrounding the king of downtown slouch’s actual ability to pull double duty at one of fashion’s most esteemed, steeped-in-heritage houses.

Judging from yesterday’s show, it seems Wang hasn’t lost his knack for creating pieces that’ll appeal to the so-called cool girls who flock to his designs, but he managed to think way outside the box for fall, proving to the fashion world that he’s more than ready for his fancy new gig.

Unusual use of volume, fur pants and fur pleated skirts, and heavy wool and mohair coats were standouts, but it was the accessories—Wang’s commercial calling cards—that’ll surely be catnip to street style photographers come fall. In fact, we’re already having visions of next season’s It girls running around in Wang’s oversized fur boxing gloves, hooded snoods with ponytail holes, and slouchy sweater-style knit heels.

Click through the gallery above to see every look from Alexander Wang’s Fall 2013 collection.