All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week: Rihanna, SJP, More

New York Fashion Week is well underway and already several designers including Alexander Wang,  Jason Wu, and Altuzarra have showcased their Spring 2015 collections. And where there are designer shows, there are celebrities in the front row.

Fashion show front rows are big business, and designers clamor to have A-listers lining their audiences, sometimes even paying for the privilege. And, although the luster of New York Fashion Week may have dulled a bit in recent seasons, it still draws its fair share of stars including Rihanna (who made appearances at Adam Selman, Wang, and Altuzarra), Sarah Jessica ParkerNicki Minaj, Zosia Mamet, even Whoopi Goldberg .

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrities at New York Fashion Week, so far!

Tyga, Rihanna, Ninja, and Nicki Minaj at Alexander Wang

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley and Gigi Hadid at Prabal Gurung

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Jamie Chung and Zosia Mamet at Rebecca Minkoff 

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Abigail Spencer, Jennifer Morrison, Sophia Bush, Hannah Simone, Jamie Chung, Louise Roe and Taissa Farmiga at Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Chance Yeh/Getty Images for FOTOYAPP

Tiesto, DJ Cassidy and Brendan Fallis at Lacoste 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Sophia Bush, Abigail Spencer, Perry Reeves, Louise Roe, Jamie Chung and Taissa Farmiga at Monique Lhuillier

Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Jessica Lowndes at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Victoria Justice at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Sarah Jessica Parker at Gareth Pugh featured at Lexus Design Disrupted

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Lauren Hutton attends the Alexander Wang show.

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Miguel at Alexander Wang 

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj at Alexander Wang 

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg at Ralph Rucci 

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell at BCBGMAXAZRIA 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Emily Meade, Amanda Crew, Jamie Chung, and Shay Mitchell at BCBGMAXAZRIA 

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Ivanka Trump at the Altuzarra for Target launch party

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target

Keri Russell at the Altuzarra for Target launch party

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target

Rihanna at Adam Selman 

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Adrian Grenier at G-Star RAW 

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for G-Star

Naomie Harris at the Altuzarra for Target launch party

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target

