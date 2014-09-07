All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week: Rihanna, SJP, More

New York Fashion Week is well underway and already several designers including Alexander Wang, Jason Wu, and Altuzarra have showcased their Spring 2015 collections. And where there are designer shows, there are celebrities in the front row.
Fashion show front rows are big business, and designers clamor to have A-listers lining their audiences, sometimes even paying for the privilege. And, although the luster of New York Fashion Week may have dulled a bit in recent seasons, it still draws its fair share of stars including Rihanna (who made appearances at Adam Selman, Wang, and Altuzarra), Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicki Minaj, Zosia Mamet, even Whoopi Goldberg .
Click through the gallery to see all the celebrities at New York Fashion Week, so far!
Tyga, Rihanna, Ninja, and Nicki Minaj at Alexander Wang
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Margaret Qualley and Gigi Hadid at Prabal Gurung
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Jamie Chung and Zosia Mamet at Rebecca Minkoff
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Abigail Spencer, Jennifer Morrison, Sophia Bush, Hannah Simone, Jamie Chung, Louise Roe and Taissa Farmiga at Monique Lhuillier
Photo:
Chance Yeh/Getty Images for FOTOYAPP
Tiesto, DJ Cassidy and Brendan Fallis at Lacoste
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Sophia Bush, Abigail Spencer, Perry Reeves, Louise Roe, Jamie Chung and Taissa Farmiga at Monique Lhuillier
Photo:
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Jessica Lowndes at Rebecca Minkoff
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Victoria Justice at Rebecca Minkoff
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Sarah Jessica Parker at Gareth Pugh featured at Lexus Design Disrupted
Photo:
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Lauren Hutton attends the Alexander Wang show.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj at Alexander Wang
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg at Ralph Rucci
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell at BCBGMAXAZRIA
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Emily Meade, Amanda Crew, Jamie Chung, and Shay Mitchell at BCBGMAXAZRIA
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Ivanka Trump at the Altuzarra for Target launch party
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target
Keri Russell at the Altuzarra for Target launch party
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target
Photo:
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Adrian Grenier at G-Star RAW
Photo:
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for G-Star
Naomie Harris at the Altuzarra for Target launch party
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target