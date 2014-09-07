All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week: Rihanna, SJP, More

New York Fashion Week is well underway and already several designers including Alexander Wang, Jason Wu, and Altuzarra have showcased their Spring 2015 collections. And where there are designer shows, there are celebrities in the front row.

Fashion show front rows are big business, and designers clamor to have A-listers lining their audiences, sometimes even paying for the privilege. And, although the luster of New York Fashion Week may have dulled a bit in recent seasons, it still draws its fair share of stars including Rihanna (who made appearances at Adam Selman, Wang, and Altuzarra), Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicki Minaj, Zosia Mamet, even Whoopi Goldberg .

