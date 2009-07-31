All Points West Starts Tomorrow!

There are a handful of things I don’t care for in this world: racism; Rainforest Café; women who wear pantyhose over anklets; women who wear anklets; and outdoor music festivals. Outdoor music festivals try and pretend like they’re cute with their Hunter Welly rain boots and music but I know otherwise. Let me tell you: hell on Earth is a row of port-a-potties in the summer sun in a location where everyone has no choice but to eat barbeque.

However, I am falling over myself right now for tomorrow afternoon to hit so I can jet out to New Jersey (I know right? Ew.) and in collaboration with H&M provide you with amazing All Points West coverage! All Points West is going to be amazing and Friday’s line up is enough reason for me be freaking out.

Check below for my reasons why I am willing to endure sunburns and mosquito bites galore with a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms (what’s the weather and what do I wear!?). Bear in mind, this is only Friday’s schedule. StyleCaster will be keeping you posted for all three days on the music and trends of All Points West!

Fleet Foxes: Their album makes me think of winter. I mean, “White Winter Hymnal?” C’mon… This show is like when you get a craving for December and drink hot cocoa in July.

Ra Ra Riot: Kind of seem like the nicest people on the planet… Their music is also wonderful.

The National: Saw them once. Cried.

Vampire Weekend: Will make All Points West feel like a frat party with attractive, intelligent preppy college boys. Those kind of guys are in frats right?

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Karen. O.

Jay-Z: Jay-Z got his name from the train I used to take home to Bushwick, Brooklyn– one neighborhood away from Jay’s childhood block. If that’s not a connection…