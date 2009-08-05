All Points West Photo Re-Cap

Because pictures speak louder than words and Mavis Beacon only taught me how to type so many words per minute in between shows, here is a review of some of the StyleCaster team’s favorite acts at All Points West.

Matt Berninger of The National, Friday night on the Blue Comet stage. Photo: Mark Iantosca

Karen O. of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Friday Night on the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz

Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello, Saturday night on the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz

Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups, Sunday on the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz

Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, Saturday night on the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Sunday night on the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz