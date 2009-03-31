All Points West Music Festival Releases Line Up

I’m not really one for outdoor music festivals. I don’t really like camping for many, many reasons: I’m hyper allergic to bug bites; I like showers and indoor plumbing; I don’t like soil; I don’t like people pushing me into said soil. When I thought I didn’t need another reason to dislike the outdoors and music played outdoors, the All Points West Festival in New Jersey proved to be a giant cluster[curse word]. Major travel delays and long lines to use the bathroom or get boozed up, were only some of the complaints voiced by attendees.

This year however the festival promoters are putting forth great efforts to minimize wait times for ferries, the light rail, restrooms and (most importantly) beer gardens. Also, All Points West is offering different payment options to help entice any festival goers affected by the recession.

Perhaps the biggest draw though is the stellar line up. Beastie Boys. Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The National. Gogol Bordello. COLDPLAY. Charlift. Neko Case. For a full line up, visit the All Points West site here.

I think it might be time for me to stock up on some festival essentials, swallow my “indoor cat” pride and head to Jersey for All Points West. My list of must haves to protect myself from the elements:

1. Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar Sunscreen with SPF 20

2. OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent Smooth & Dry (“FINALLY, a bug spray that doesn’t feel like bug spray!)

3. Ray Ban aviators

A little over zealous in my efforts to protect myself from nature? Perhaps but I won’t be the one whining of mosquito bites all through Coldplay’s set…