All Perfect LOVE Magazine Issue #6 Covers Released

I must say, when I saw Derek Blasberg’s tweet with the list of models who were to be featured on LOVE’s 6th issue, after images of Chloe Moretz, Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld and Nyasha Matonhodze were already released, I didn’t believe it mainly because there seemed to be a newcomer theme that those others didn’t seem to fit into. But, now that the photos of Lara Stone, Mariacarla Boscono, Kristen McMenamy, and Daphne Groeneveld are out, there’s little denying it and I have to apologize for being a doubter, because they’re completely perfect.

The Super Natural issue, as #6 is being pegged, draws upon the other worldly beauty of these ladies looking all melancholy, tearful, and more often than not, wearing some sort of odd headgear including a giant stuffed crow, by Pam Hogg, worn by Nyasha or sporting some religious iconography. The Mert and Marcus shot, Katie Grand styled images are so incredible, I can’t wait to flip through the full mag. Is there a more inspiring magazine being printed right now?

[Bloginity]