All Hail The Queen – Lady Gaga And Way More VMA Dresses

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Fashion Week Coverage with a trip out to Cali and the MTV Video Music Awards in particular. We’ve been living, eating, drinking and breathing fashion, but it doesn’t make the red carpet any less fun to watch. Click through the slideshow for ten looks to take note of garbage bag dress included. And like all things in life, it begins and ends with Gaga.
All hail the queen! Gaga looked divine in Fall Alexander McQueen from his final collection. I know there will be negative words uttered, but this is art, from the faux hawk to the Byzantine inspired image on her chest.
I'm digging Emma Stone. Her Emilio Pucci leather looks chic, sophisticated and simple.
Coco Rocha looks like she never left NYFW in this gorgeous Zac Posen. Maybe a bit much for a show where the Biebs performs, but OK!
I'm just happy Katy Perry isn't wearing lights. This Marchesa is definitely her in a Katy Perry goes to the ice capades sort of way. A high fashion ice capades!
Ke$ha is really owning this whole white trash vibe, and last night she claimed this bodycon was made of trash bags from Home Depot. For the sake of any designer who would agree to dress her, I hope that's true. In other news, I think her songs are super fun!
Lo Bosworth usually gets Coco Rocha syndrome and decides every red carpet is a shot at an Oscar look. But this Gabriela Cadena gold one shoulder is cool.
Roxy Olin looks almost as uncomfortable in this sheer dress as I do looking at it.
Selena Gomez is quite the pretty little lady. But she's a little lady, born in '92, and although this silver Reem Acra is uber gorge, it just feels too mature for this Disney queen.
This little number is by the same designer as her meat bikini for the Vogue Japan cover, Franc Fernandez. Props for creativity, but I still feel nauseous looking at it, lo siento Franc Fernandez.