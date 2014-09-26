25 All-Black Outfits for Fall That are Anything But Basic

As much as we’re into Fall 2014’s big color trends (bright red, pale pink, forest green), let’s get real: Nothing will ever replace our beloved black. The darkest shade in the book gets a bad reputation for being snoozy, but we beg to differ— black outfits for fall can be amazingly interesting and chic.

There’s nothing sleeker, more minimalist, and easier to pull off that an all-black outfit, and the shade is able to take on various personalities, from ultra-femme with girly black skirts and silky blouses, to badass with ripped black jeans and an oversized black sweater.

Here, we’ve gathered 25 all-black outfits that prove going over to the dark side is mandatory for fall.