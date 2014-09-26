StyleCaster
Share

25 All-Black Outfits for Fall That are Anything But Basic

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 All-Black Outfits for Fall That are Anything But Basic

Kristen Bousquet
by
25 All-Black Outfits for Fall That are Anything But Basic
26 Start slideshow

As much as we’re into Fall 2014’s big color trends (bright red, pale pink, forest green), let’s get real: Nothing will ever replace our beloved black. The darkest shade in the book gets a bad reputation for being snoozy, but we beg to differ— black outfits for fall can be amazingly interesting and chic.

MORE: 50 Ways To Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

There’s nothing sleeker, more minimalist, and easier to pull off that an all-black outfit, and the shade is able to take on various personalities, from ultra-femme with girly black skirts and silky blouses, to badass with ripped black jeans and an oversized black sweater.

Here, we’ve gathered 25 all-black outfits that prove going over to the dark side is mandatory for fall.

MORE: The 7 Best Types of Jeans For Women of All Sizes

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Photo: Caroline's Mode

Photo: Joanna Fingal

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Joanna Fingal

Photo: The Fashion Through My Eyes

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: The Daybook Blog

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: FORA MTV

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: What's Trend

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Vinyls + Noir

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Ivanias Mode

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Les Factory Femmes

Photo: 11 Ground

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Scent of Obsession

Photo: What's Trend

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

Photo: Faiiint

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Amazing Blog Templates from Etsy

30 Amazing Blog Templates from Etsy
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share