25 All-Black Outfits for Fall That are Anything But Basic

As much as we’re into Fall 2014’s big color trends (bright red, pale pink, forest green), let’s get real: Nothing will ever replace our beloved black. The darkest shade in the book gets a bad reputation for being snoozy, but we beg to differ— black outfits for fall can be amazingly interesting and chic.
MORE: 50 Ways To Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget
There’s nothing sleeker, more minimalist, and easier to pull off that an all-black outfit, and the shade is able to take on various personalities, from ultra-femme with girly black skirts and silky blouses, to badass with ripped black jeans and an oversized black sweater.
Here, we’ve gathered 25 all-black outfits that prove going over to the dark side is mandatory for fall.
MORE: The 7 Best Types of Jeans For Women of All Sizes