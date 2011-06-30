StyleCaster
All-American Dessert Recipes For Your 4th of July BBQ

Forget the burgers and hot dogs – the only thing I’m looking forward to this holiday weekend are all the sweet treats. What’s more American than homemade, old-fashioned dessert? From classic apple pie to key lime pie with a twist, these recipes make for the perfect patriotic way to end a 4th of July BBQ. Whether you’re hosting or attending, everyone will be impressed that you thought out of the box and went with a pastry over the boring potato salad. Click through for seven all-American desserts that are sure to please.

Wiggle Worm Dirt Pudding

Ingredients:
1 package Oreo cookies, crushed
2 cups cold milk
1 package chocolate instant pudding mix
8 ounces Cool Whip topping, thawed
1 package gummy worms

Directions:
Put cookies into a sealable bag and close tightly.

Using a rolling pin, roll and crush the cookies until crumbly. Set aside.

Pour the milk and chocolate instant pudding mix into a large bowl.

Whisk well until all of the pudding mix is dissolved.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Add the Cool Whip and 1/2 of the crushed cookies.

Stir until well blended.Place a large spoonful of crushed cookies into the bottoms of the plastic cups.

Add the pudding mixture on top of that until the cups are 3/4 full.

Add 1 large gummy worm so that it is half in the cup and half hanging out of the cup.

Spoon in more crushed cookie around the worm to hold it in place.

Can top with Cool Whip if desired.

Serve chilled.

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
Pate Brisee (Pie Dough)
12 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced
3/4 cup sugar, plus additional for pie top
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Pinch ground cloves
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large egg, beaten

Directions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out pate brisee into two 1/8-inch-thick circles to a diameter slightly larger than that of an 11-inch plate. Press one pastry circle into the pie plate. Place the other circle on waxed paper, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill all pastry until firm, about 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine apples, sugar, lemon zest and juice, spices, and flour. Toss well. Spoon apples into pie pan. Dot with butter, and cover with remaining pastry circle. Cut several steam vents across top. Seal by crimping edges as desired. Brush with beaten egg, and sprinkle with additional sugar.

Bake until crust is brown and juices are bubbling, about 1 hour. Let cool on wire rack before serving.

Frozen Key Lime Pie

Ingredients:
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (10 crackers)
1/4 cup sugar
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:
6 extra-large egg yolks, at room temperature
1/4 cup sugar
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons grated lime zest
3/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (4 to 5 limes)

For the decoration:
1 cup (1/2 pint) cold heavy cream
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Thin lime wedges

Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

For the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl. Press into a 9-inch pie pan, making sure the sides and the bottom are an even thickness. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

For the filling, beat the egg yolks and sugar on high speed in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment for 5 minutes, until thick. With the mixer on medium speed, add the condensed milk, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour into the baked pie shell and freeze.

For the decoration, beat the heavy cream on high speed in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until firm. Spoon or pipe decoratively onto the pie and decorate with lime. Freeze for several hours or overnight.

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble

Ingredients:
5 large egg yolks
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup plus
2 teaspoons sugar
Salt
2 cups whole milk
3 tablespoons banana liqueur (optional)
2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter plus 1 tablespoon melted butter
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 cup vanilla wafer cookies (about 15), coarsely ground
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 bananas, coarsely chopped

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the cornstarch, the 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a boil. Gradually whisk the milk into the egg yolks until smooth. Transfer the pudding mixture to the saucepan and add the banana liqueur. Cook over moderate heat, whisking, until the pudding is thick, about 3 minutes. Scrape the pudding into a bowl and whisk in the cold butter and vanilla. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine the wafers, cinnamon, the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar and a pinch of salt. Stir in the melted butter. Spread the crumble on the prepared baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool.

Spoon the chopped bananas into bowls. Top with the pudding, sprinkle with the crumble and serve right away.

Southern Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1  (refrigerated ) pie crust, half a 15-oz. package, softened as directed
1 3/4 cup(s) pecan halves
3/4 cup(s) (dark) corn syrup
1/2 cup(s) (packed) dark brown sugar
4 tablespoon(s) (unsalted) butter, melted
1 teaspoon(s) vanilla extract
3 large eggs

Directions:
Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a 9-inch glass pie plate with the pie-crust dough. Fold overhang under and pinch to form a decorative edge.

Line the pie shell with foil, fill with dried beans or uncooked rice and bake 15 minutes. Remove foil with beans or rice and return to oven until golden, 5 to 10 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

Reduce oven temperature to 350ºF. Coarsely chop 1 cup pecans; reserve remaining pecan halves.

In large bowl, with wire whisk, mix corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla and eggs until blended. Stir in chopped pecans and pecan halves.

Pour filling into crust. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, until edges of filling are set (center will jiggle slightly). Cool completely on wire rack. Garnish with whipped cream before serving, if you like.

Red Velvet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups of sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) of butter, room temperature
2 eggs, room temperature
2 1/3 cups of cake flour
2 tablespoons of Dutch-processed cocoa powder
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1 cup of buttermilk*
1 1/2 tablespoons of red food coloring
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of distilled white vinegar

Frosting ingredients:
1/2 cup of butter (1 stick), room temperature
8 oz of Philly cream cheese (1 package), room temperature
2 - 3 cups of powdered sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Beat the butter and sugar in an electric mixer for 3 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is fully incorporated. Be sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure even mixing.

In a large bowl, sift together the cake flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl whisk together the buttermilk, vinegar, vanilla extract, and red food coloring.

Add a fourth of the dry ingredients and mix, then add a third of the wet. Continue adding in a dry, wet, dry pattern, ending with the dry ingredients.

Scoop into cupcake papers, about 1/2 to 3/4 of the way full. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Rotate the pan after the first 15 minutes of baking to ensure even baking.

Allow to cool for one minute in the pan then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen cupcakes.

Frosting Directions:
Cream the butter and cream cheese together, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure even mixing.

Add the vanilla extract and mix.

Add the powdered sugar, continually taste to get to desired sweetness. Pipe onto cooled cupcakes.

