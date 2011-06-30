All-American Dessert Recipes For Your 4th of July BBQ

Wiggle Worm Dirt Pudding

Ingredients:

1 package Oreo cookies, crushed

2 cups cold milk

1 package chocolate instant pudding mix

8 ounces Cool Whip topping, thawed

1 package gummy worms

Directions:

Put cookies into a sealable bag and close tightly.

Using a rolling pin, roll and crush the cookies until crumbly. Set aside.

Pour the milk and chocolate instant pudding mix into a large bowl.

Whisk well until all of the pudding mix is dissolved.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Add the Cool Whip and 1/2 of the crushed cookies.

Stir until well blended.Place a large spoonful of crushed cookies into the bottoms of the plastic cups.

Add the pudding mixture on top of that until the cups are 3/4 full.

Add 1 large gummy worm so that it is half in the cup and half hanging out of the cup.

Spoon in more crushed cookie around the worm to hold it in place.

Can top with Cool Whip if desired.

Serve chilled.