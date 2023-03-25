These Alix Earle-Approved Yoga Pants Are Comparable ‘To Other Name Brands’—& They’re Half The Cost

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems everyone who’s involved in the social media sphere knows Alix Earle—she’s your GRWM go-to, your Internet bestie, and everything else in-between. And I, for one, am guilty of viewing her as that, buying whatever and wearing whatever she suggests. From the camera she uses for her Miami-filled Instagram feed to her famed white eyeliner, I’ve snagged nearly every product she boasts over. But there’s no shame in admitting that, because based on her success, it seems Alix knows best.

Case in point: these TOPYOGAS Women’s Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants. You might’ve seen this pair on Earle’s Amazon storefront or scattered across your TikTok “For You Page.” Nonetheless, you’ve probably heard about them because their appearance, quality and performance are practically identical to their higher-end counterparts. They’re practical to wear for casual outings, functional for morning pilates and as a throw-on-and-go option for running errands. But the best part about these bottoms is that they don’t break the bank, as they’re just below $25.

TOPYOGAS Women’s Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants

The yoga pants are made from a nylon-spandex blend that offers an impressive amount of flexibility. Meaning, you’re able to enjoy your workout or morning stroll with tons of comfort and minimal friction. Their ability to stretch with your body as you move also means various body types can enjoy its benefits. The boot-cut leg and high v-cut waistband

is flattering; the material is moisture-wicking; and overall, the pant is breathable enough to wear year-round, regardless of the weather.

And with more than 6,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers agree they are worth the purchase. One reviewer, who is 5’4, boasts about its length and fit, calling the pants “the most flattering leggings I have ever owned.” The size and color range add to this perk, with 16 shades—a classic black, nude, and army green, to name a few—available in an XXS to a 2X. Keep in mind they run true to size, but if you’re on the taller side, some buyers suggest sizing up for extra length.

One of the reasons behind the legging’s popularity on TikTok is their design. The criss-cross waist naturally enhances your shape, elongates the legs and boosts your tush. “I love how it crosses in the front and doesn’t have the elastic band on the high waisted part that leaves creases on your tummy or squeezes too tight,” says a reviewer. “Super soft and super flattering and cute.” Another mentions the same, commenting “The crisscross in the front gives a slim waist illusion that should be illegal. I’m getting 2 more.”

For some people (myself included), their dislike for leggings is because of their thin material. But according to shoppers, the fabric is thick, seamless, and not see-through. So trust that underwear lines and unwanted creases are minimal with these.

“WOW is all I can say,” says a customer. “I’m very impressed with the quality of these. I wasn’t expecting much and these are by far the best pair of leggings I now own.” While working out, a shopper even mentioned they “stayed up for my entire workout.” And if that doesn’t convince you enough, the pants are great outside of recreational purposes, with some reviews saying they’re suitable for work, too.

Whatever you plan on using them for, it’s evident these leggings are worth the hype, on top of having Earle’s stamp of approval. Grab them while you can in your favorite color or two

. That is, if you’re able to choose between them all.